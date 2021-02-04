CaltechLive! Watson Lectures Continue With Mandi Kasliwali

On Wednesday, February 17, at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, Mansi Kasliwal (MS '07, PhD '11), assistant professor of astronomy in Caltech's Division of Physics, Mathematics and Astronomy, continues the 2020-2021 Watson Lecture season by exploring "What Cosmic Fireworks Unveil About the Universe."

Our dynamic universe is ablaze with cosmic fireworks. Stars explode and send out beacons of light that are a million to a billion times brighter than our sun. Fireworks generated in these explosions are what synthesize most of the elements in our periodic table: while some explosions, called supernovae, create the lighter elements, mergers involving compact stars, called neutron stars, synthesize half of the elements in the periodic table that are heavier than iron.

In her lecture, Kasliwal will explain how astronomers discover these cosmic fireworks with robotic telescopes and how they have undertaken a global follow-up campaign to characterize these energetic and ephemeral events. She will also discuss how astronomers combine information from multiple cosmic messengers-light, neutrinos, and gravitational waves-to gain a more comprehensive understanding of our universe.

Kasliwal earned her BS at Cornell University in 2005 and completed her doctoral work in astronomy at Caltech in 2011. After a joint postdoctoral fellowship at Carnegie Observatories and Princeton University, she joined the Caltech faculty in 2015. She was awarded the Packard Fellowship in 2018.

As principal investigator of GROWTH (Global Relay of Observatories Watching Transients Happen), Kasliwal heads up a worldwide network of collaborators who are trying to capture the astrophysics of these transient events to find out more about how they evolved.

At Caltech, Kasliwal's research group discovers and characterizes the brilliant flashes of light that tell us about the lifecycle of stars and where elements are synthesized. Their primary discovery engines are two robotic, wide-field infrared and optical cameras at Palomar Observatory. Kasliwal's group is unveiling infrared fireworks in the Milky Way with the first wide-field infrared surveyor called Palomar Gattini IR. They are now building an even more sensitive discovery engine in the infrared.

Kasliwal's Watson lecture is free and open to the public.



Since 1922, the Earnest C. Watson Lectures have brought Caltech's most innovative scientific research to the public. The series is named for Earnest C. Watson, a professor of physics at Caltech from 1919 until 1959. Spotlighting a selection of the pioneering research currently being done at Caltech, the Watson Lectures are geared toward a general audience as part of the Institute's ongoing commitment to benefiting the local community through education and outreach. Through a gift from the estate of Richard C. Biedebach, the lecture series has expanded to also highlight one assistant professor's research each season; Kasliwal is the Biedebach Memorial Lecturer this season.