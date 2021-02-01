CaltechLive! Presents Herbert Siguenza's A WEEKEND WITH PABLO PICASSO

CaltechLive! presents the film adaptation of Herbert Siguenza's solo show A Weekend with Pablo Picasso for on-demand viewing beginning March 6 through March 21. Written and performed by Siguenza, the one-man show on which this film is based has played to sold-out crowds across the nation. It was produced by San Diego Repertory Theatre.

On opening weekend, CaltechLive! hosts two free live talk-backs with Siguenza on Saturday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 7, at 4 p.m., PST.

Tickets and more information about the film, are available now at events.caltech.edu/picasso

"Even though many audiences have a long history with Siguenza from his work with the satirical Latinx performance group Culture Clash , A Weekend with Pablo Picasso will be a revelation," says Michael Alexander , director of public programming at Caltech. "Siguenza's fine acting and painting skills are on full display as he masterfully captures both Picasso's free-spirit character and painting style right before our eyes."

Picasso was the first rock star artist-a ferocious pacifist, obsessive art maker, flamboyantly opinionated philosopher, and self-proclaimed clown-who relished expounding his passionate views about love, death, war, beauty, eternity, and creativity. Siguenza creates a joyful and mesmerizing portrait of the maestro as he dances, sculpts, shares secrets, clowns, draws, and impersonates a matador while he embodies the father of modern art.

With amazing skill, Siguenza draws and paints in real time during his performance as he takes the audience back to 1957 to spend three days with the genius inside his private studio on the southern coast of France for an unforgettable weekend. Siguenza stitched together his masterful script from Picasso's own writings.

"Anyone expecting a politely informative docudrama from Herbert Siguenza 's one-man show A Weekend With Pablo Picasso is in for a shock-in the best possible way," wrote Los Angeles Times' theater critic Philip Brandes during its original run. "Siguenza turns in an assured, charismatic and well-researched performance as the complicated Spanish expatriate who became the most influential artist of the 20th century.

"Siguenza's secret weapon, however, is his talent as a painter in his own right. A lifelong admiration for Picasso led him to create the show, and his ability to paint credibly in his hero's style makes for a visual tour de force as the artworks come to life."

In 2010, Herbert Siguenza wrote this original play and starred as Pablo Picasso. San Diego REP hosted a three-week workshop that quickly became a sensation, playing at sold-out houses across the nation.