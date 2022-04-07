California School of the Arts to Stage GAVROCHE THE MUSICAL

California School of the Arts-San Gabriel Valley's Musical Theatre Conservatory is set to debut its new performance venue with the Southern California premiere of the new musical Gavroche. There will be three performances only at CSArts-SGV Quad Stage on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, April 7, 8, and 9, at 7pm.

Like Wicked is to The Wizard of Oz, Gavroche is a new take on Les MisÃ©rables with a pop, contemporary score, told from the POV of the teens and kids in Victor Hugo's book. Gavroche stars scrappy street kid Gavroche Thenardier and his two teen sisters Eponine and Azelma. When a rebellion breaks out in Paris, they're thrown onto the cobblestone streets in urgent search of love, family, and a new life.

The book, music, and lyrics for Gavroche are by Bonnie Gleicher, based on John Hoover's original concept and book. With musical direction by John Gilmore and directed by Matthew Herrmann, the cast features CSArts-SGV conservatory students Zoe Batrez, Apple Owens, Lucia Meuller, Ruby Whitworth, Ryan Backstrom, Ev Cullen, Isabella Bartnick, Sawyer Valin, Reagan Beruman, Adrianne Goar, Kelsie Gillespie, Kimberly Maurice, Willa Fisher, Jewel Salerno, Macy Lunde, Sofia Mathews, Kat Sears, Karina Alvarez, Benji Risley, Nicole Gallivan, Ines Arroyo, Monica Maranjo, Isa Allin, Leah Drazic, Ava Leones, Viviana Rodriguez, and Lauren Sales.

Bonnie Gleicher is a songwriter and playwright whose music has been performed off-Broadway, on television, and on YouTube. Her theatre career began as a kid performing on Broadway in Jane Eyre and Annie and has come full circle writing pop and musicals for audiences of all ages. In addition to Gavroche, she's the composer/lyricist of the off-Broadway musical Addy & Uno, the songwriter for the Hulu and YouTube show MarMar Land, and her songs have been sung by Taylor Louderman, Liz Callaway, Bonnie Milligan, Lilli Cooper and more. Additional info and music may be found at bonniegleicher.com.

Admission is $15 and tickets are available online at www.sgv.csarts.net/boxoffice. The CSA-SGV Quad Stage is located at 1401 Highland Avenue in Duarte, CA, 91010.