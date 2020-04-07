Cal State Fullerton's Dance Team Holds Online Auditions

According to The OC Register, Cal State Fullerton has moved its auditions online due to the current health crisis.

"This is showing me how badly they really want to be on the team. That, to me, right away shows me how interested and determined they are to be on the team," said coach Jennie Volkert.

Volkert and her two assistants, Kenndra Hofstetter and Krysten Dorado, created a three-step virtual audition process.

"We're basically taking a one-day process and turning it into a nine-day process," Volkert said. "At first, I didn't know if I would be allowed to conduct auditions. When I proposed it to our athletic department, they were very supportive of what we wanted to do. Once I got the green light to continue, we started working on the process."

Applicants will first fill out an online application packet, complete with letters of recommendation and a picture, and submit a video of a dance routine that displays their technical skills.

Volkert will then check the application status of incoming freshmen and would-be transfers to see if they've been accepted to the university and watch each video, alongside Hofstetter and Dorado.

All dancers who make it to round two will be sent a link to a jazz routine and a pom routine performed by this year's captain, Gassia Barin. Candidates have two days to learn the routines and put together a video of their performances. Candidates must also put together an improvisational dance routine of "anything to wow us or anything they want us to see," Volkert said.

Once again, Volkert, along with her assistants and former dance team members, will watch all of the videos, and choose candidates to move on to a 15-minute virtual interview.

Volkert will announce the new team, with 12 to 16 dancers, the next day.

"I knew with technology, we would be OK. I just had to figure out how we would move forward with the process," Volkert said.

"This is a whole new experience for all of us and we really hope we still get the numbers we would get even though this is so different. It will be interesting, that's for sure, but I'm excited, the other coaches are excited and I know our returners are excited."

Read more on The OC Register.





