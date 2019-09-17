Cafe Ludwig Opens Up For The 2019-20 Season Bringing In Beethoven And Brahms
Pacific Symphony principal musicians Dennis Kim, Meredith Crawford and Joseph Morris join host and pianist Orli Shaham for the return of Café Ludwig for the 2019-20 season.
"Beethoven and Brahms" will feature a curated chamber program highlighting the talents of each musician for a relaxing matinee concert of delightful music-making. The program features Beethoven's 32 Variations in C Minor, Notturno in D Major and Violin Sonata No. 8 in G Major, and Brahms' Clarinet Sonata No. 1 in F Major.
"Beethoven and Brahms" takes place on Sunday, October 27 at 3 p.m. at Samueli Theater. Doors open at 2 p.m. While there is no pre-concert talk, Orli Shaham will introduce the music from the stage, while the audience enjoys coffee, tea and pastries. Tickets start at $72. This performance is a part of the 2019-20 Café Ludwig series. For more information or to purchase tickets call (714) 755-5799 or go to www.PacificSymphony.org.