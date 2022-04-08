COME FROM AWAY Set to Run at the Center Theatre Group

Come From Away is set to play at the Center Theatre Group. Previews begin May 31. The production opens June 1 and plays through June 12, 2022. Tuesday through Friday performances are at 8 p.m., Saturday performances are at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday's are at 1 and 6:30 p.m. There are no Monday performances. Tickets range from $40 - $150. (Ticket prices are subject to change.)

Tickets are available online at CenterTheatreGroup.org, by calling Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles). Groups: (213) 972-7231. Deaf community: Information and charge, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/ACCESS. The Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre are located at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012.

Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The show features Book, Music and Lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, Musical Staging by Kelly Devine, and Direction by Christopher Ashley.