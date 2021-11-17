CHRISTMAS AFTER DARK Returns To North Hollywood This Holiday Season!

Worst Ever Productions is back on stage this holiday season with a set of brand new dark comedic tales with the return of their hit show, Christmas After Dark!

Find out what happens in the North Pole after the lights go out, Santa's on his sleigh and the kids are asleep. Featuring eight jolly pieces that are sure to land on Santa's "Naughty" list and an all-star cast guaranteed to make your spirits bright.

Written by Mike Barroga, Tyler Bianchi, Brian Hilarious, Walter Kartman, Mel Sheperd, Andy Shultz & Christopher Wayne Thompson

Directed by Jeremy Barbee, Mike Barroga, Kate Grieco, Brian Hilarious, Heather Lehigh, Andy Shultz & Christopher Wayne Thompson

Featuring the talents of Ben Blandford, Rachel Becker, Elise Bright, Andrew Kelly Brown, Gianna Campbell, RaeAnne Carlson, StaggerLee Cole, Jerry Donahue III, Simon Gissler, Kirsten Helen, Theresa Ireland, Mairead Kelly, Heather Lehigh, Hudson Long, Tate McMillan, Hakop Mkhsian, Tosca Minotto, Shalan Raabe, Ashley Victoria Robinson, Elena Scaringe-Peene, Lindsay Seim & Kairo Shaw

December 3rd, 4th, 5th, 10th, 11th & 12th at 7:30pm. Tickets $20, available at both the door and online at www.worsteverprods.eventbrite.com.

****The entire cast and crew of Christmas After Dark are fully vaccinated.****