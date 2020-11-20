CBF Productions Keeps The Holiday Season Merry And Bright With New 'Holidays In Your Car' Series

From the creators of the popular "Concerts in Your Car" series, CBF Productions is kicking off the season with their new "Holidays In Your Car" audience-safe event series. The drive-thru lights extravaganza offers one of southern California's largest drive-thru holiday lights spectacular, offering a riveting symphony of sight and sound. Visitors are also invited to attend "SANTA SAVES CHRISTMAS" live and on-stage!

The brand-new show was custom produced by Right Angle Entertainment ("The Price is Right LIVE!," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical," "The Simon and Garfunkel Story") and directed by Mark "Swany" Swanhart ("The Bachelor Live On Stage," "Dancing with the Stars" tour). "Holidays in Your Car" will launch at the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Sunday, November 22nd, followed by a second location at Del Mar Fairgrounds on December 5th. Both venues will host the series through January 2, 2021.

CBF Productions invites you and your family to buckle up and make lasting memories from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle. Turn off your headlights and turn on your FM radio as you drive through an enchanting mile-and-a-half display of over one million dazzling LED lights, accompanied by your favorite holiday tunes. Joyous holograms, and lasers have been intricately assembled by Santa's team of elves celebrating the most magical time of the year! With some displays standing at over 40 feet in height, the drive-thru lights extravaganza also features spectacular installations of high-end projections casting festive images onto sets, arches, and surfaces to create an unforgettable experience.

Ticket prices for the drive-thru lights extravaganza range from $49-$64. Your ticket is only valid for DAY & TIME on top of the ticket. Nontransferable to any other date. All patrons must stay in the vehicle for the duration of the experience. All vehicles are subject to search.

The "SANTA SAVES CHRISTMAS" live staged show will center on Santa and his merry band of helpers as they try to save Christmas. Just as Santa and his elves pull their sleigh into town, they run out of gas! Santa, Mrs. Claus, Snowflake and the elves need to fill the tank with holiday cheer or Christmas will be ruined! There's only one way to fix this: Get ready to sing along to all your favorite Holiday songs and help Santa and his friends find joy and happiness, and save the holiday season. Spectacular performances and snowy surprises await you in this brand new live holiday adventure! This experience has been thoughtfully produced to be audience-safe and will follow all COVID safety protocols.

Each ticket is valid for ONE car. Space is limited. Tickets are only available online and in advance. For full "Holidays In Your Car" event information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.holidaysinyourcar.com/.

