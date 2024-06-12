CASTLES IN THE CRIMSON FLAME is Coming to The Broadwater Main Stage This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Castles In the Crimson Flame takes the audience to the warring states period, Sengoku Jidai, 16th century Japan, when all the powerful Lords battled each other, aiming to conquer and unify Japan. This is a story of Chacha (Lady Yodo). She was born into the sublime lineage of a samurai warrior family, Oda clan, right in the midst of the raging war of Sengoku-Jidai. Ever since her notoriously famed uncle, Nobunaga Oda suddenly and dramatically died as he was about to conquer all of Japan, Chacha's fate showed no mercy to her. Yet, she aims to become the most powerful woman in Japan. The story also features the aesthetic life of Lords in Sengoku Jidai. Samurais thrived and endeavored beyond their limit to demonstrate the way of battle heroes and the ideal way to end their lives as legendary warriors. Castle In the Crimson Flame captures the most dramatic time in Japanese history through the eyes of one tragic woman, Chacha, who's blood never ceases to be hungry for power and desire as a ruler, a lover, and a mother.

TOMOKO KARINA fiercely plays notorious historical figure of Chacha, 2022 Broadway World Regional Award (Los Angeles) Supporting Actress winner, Yukari Black plays Kikuyo Mysteriously and comically. Music and Live instruments, and Taiko Drum and Japanese Flute will be played by David Wells.

Ensemble Tenshi, a Creative team that previously produced the award-winning play "Shizuka - 静" delivers their new epic play at Hollywood Fringe Festival in June 2024.

"Castles in the Crimson Flame" (60min)

- Lady Yodo: A princess who fiercely survived the Sengoku period -

Written and Directed by TOMOKO KARINA

Produced by Ensemble Tenshi of Kuro Productions NPO

- Hollywood Fringe Festival 2024 -

Dates: 6/15 Sat @11am, 6/16 Sun @4:30pm, 6/22 Sat @7:30pm

Venue: The Broadwater: Main Stage in Los Angeles

Tickets: $25

Available at HFF Official Website

https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10444?tab=tickets

Cast: Yukari Black, Clement Bowen, Alexander Collins, Miyuki Funato, TOMOKO KARINA, Stan Kowalski, Luce Metrius, Masako Nikuma, Dan Pousson, Vasilissa Zhuravleva

Music: David Wells

Ensemble Tenshi, a theatre copany based in Los Angeles, entertains audiences with their epic and moving original plays that have the charm of traditional Japanese aesthetics - costumes, mannerisms, Japanese classical dance, music and fierce combat scenes. This production will be delivered using English dialogue by an ensemble of superb, multi-ethnic actors with diverse backgrounds in order for an American audience to viscerally feel the story. The perfect combination of glamorous exoticism and emotionally heightened authentic storytelling.

