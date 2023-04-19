CASA 0101 Theater Presents World Premiere Of FAVORITE COUSINS Beginning Next Week

CASA 0101 Theater will present the World Premiere of FAVORITE COUSINS, written by Lindsey Haley, directed by Vilma Villela, a modern day drama set in Santa Monica, CA, for a four-week run, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m., April 28 - May 21, 2023 as the inaugural production presented in the newly dedicated Gloria Molina Auditorium at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 East First Street (at St. Louis Street), Boyle Heights, CA 90033.

Special Guest Speakers will appear after each Sunday Matinee performance.



Lindsey Haley, the Playwright and Creator of FAVORITE COUSINS, said: "I wanted to explore the effect of gang violence from the perspective of two mothers struggling through the loss of their sons, one who has died and another serving a life sentence. Exposed is the cottage industry that relies on the incarceration of brown and black people."



FAVORITE COUSINS is the story of two estranged cousins, upwardly mobile Frances, and Gloria, a Chicana activist, who are forced to come together after their grandmother's death. With one of their sons dead and the other's serving a life sentence in prison, these middle-aged women must sort through a lifetime of memories in order to repair a relationship torn by gang violence. Set in Santa Monica, CA, the play also explores the undergoing gentrification that threatens to uproot Chicano families from a place they called home for generations.



Vilma Villela, Director of the production explains why this play is important to her. "Tell me what Chicana doesn't struggle with having a double consciousness, especially one growing up in the barrio streets of Santa Monica, where, if you're Brown, then your population is cruelly culled at the hands of other Latinos or police, ushering you into the Prison Factory. FAVORITE COUSINS gives us a snapshot of what it's like for Chicanas to wrestle and/or embrace both Mexican and American identities. For Gloria, the antagonist, after being faced with the loss of her son, she finds solace in her Santa Monica community that has been a part of her family for generations. For Frances, the protagonist, who is unable to find solace for the loss of her son, she is too lulled by the American dream, making her look down on her Mexican culture.



"I instantly connected with these cousins because I grew up in a similar L.A. barrio. With the help of my own immigrant family, I dodged teen pregnancy, drugs, and the chola life. I found my axis of opportunities 'that were afforded to me on the backs of so many Chicano and Chicana activists,' as Gloria reminds Frances, and found a pathway towards higher education. Similar to this story, I witnessed how gentrification priced out my family and changed the landscape of the neighborhood I grew up in, making me a stranger to my own land."



Under the direction of Vilma Villela (of Panorama City), the new play stars Vanessa Arias-Herrera (of Los Angeles) as Frances, Raquel Salinas (of Boyle Heights) as Gloria, Tina D'Marco (of Alhambra) as Comadre Josephine, Johnny Ortiz (of Highland Park) as Junior, Scott Golden (of Koreatown) as Developer and Daniel Ruiz (Highland Park) as Understudy for Junior.



The production team for the World Premiere production of FAVORITE COUSINS includes: Josefina López (of Silver Lake), Founding Artistic Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Emmanuel Deleage (of Silver Lake), Executive Director, CASA 0101 Theater, Show Producer; Edward Padilla (of Boyle Heights) Casting Director; Lindsey Haley (of Santa Monica) Playwright and Creator; Vilma Villela (of Panorama City) Director; Marco DeLeon (of Los Angeles) Set Designer; Kevin Eduardo Vasquez (of Van Nuys) Lighting Designer; Doreen Sanchez (of Highland Park) Props Master; Daniel Ortega Corona (of Huntington Park) Stage Manager; Lindsey Haley and Vilma Villella, Costume Coordination; Max Brother (of MacArthur Park) CASA 0101 Theater Technical Director and Sound Designer; Mark Kraus (of Los Angeles), CASA 0101 Theater Development Director and Webmaster; Itzel Ocampo (of Alhambra) CASA 0101 Theater Office Administrator and Graphic Designer; Rosa Navarrete (of El Sereno) Social Media; LeeAnna "Sparky" Bowman-Carpio (of Los Angeles) Production Photographer and Steve Moyer Public Relations (of Los Angeles), Press Representative.



This production is also made possible, in part, through The California Endowment. CASA 0101 Theater sponsors: Los Angeles County Arts & Culture; Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles; Eastside Arts Initiative, Perenchino Foundation and The Herb Albert Foundation.



Tickets are $25 per person for General Admission; $22 per person for Students and Seniors 60+; $20 per person for residents of Boyle Heights and $20 per person for Groups of 20+. This show is recommended for all audiences. Advance reservations are highly recommended. For tickets, please call the CASA 0101 Theater Box Office at 323-263-7684, E-mail tickets@casa0101.org, or buy online at www.casa0101.org Join the conversation on Facebook @CASA0101Theater; on Twitter @CASA0101 and on YouTUBE at https://www.youtube.com/user/casa0101theater