UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents The Tune In Festival; a convergence of music and poetry in a time of change, from Wednesday, October 28, through Saturday, October 31, 2020, online. A highlight of the 2020-21 Season, the festival will be free to enjoy with an RSVP through cap.ucla.edu.

The Tune In Festival is a four-day convening of musicians and poets from across the U.S., Canada and Latin America. More than 20 artists and ensembles will come together in cross-cultural solidarity to pay respect to the time-honored tradition of music and poetry as a source of resilience, protest and inspiration. The festival kicks off on Wednesday, October 28th with a tribute to the late Pete Seeger by Kronos Quartet, San Francisco's string quartet; David Harrington (violin), John Sherba (violin), Hank Dutt (viola) and Sunny Yang (cello). The quartet will be joined by award-winning Los Angeles choral ensemble Tonality, L.A.-based singer-songwriter Jolie Holland, folk singer Lee Knight and Ethio-American singer-songwriter Meklit.

The Tune-In concept was created by executive and artistic director Kristy Edmunds in 2008 as a response to the financial collapse and premiered at the Park Avenue Armory. "Tune In is the voice of revolution - of right now and of what has been fought against by Black and Brown people since forever. What these music-makers and poets address through their lives and experiences are the anthems of ENOUGH and finding ways to move us into the change we have always known to be urgent," said Edmunds.

Thursday and Friday's format will follow a 30-minute set from each artist or ensemble. Followed by Saturday's full day event from 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. with a break from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Participating artists include the most watched youth poetry troupe Get Lit; a capella favorites Sweet Honey In the Rock; Peruvian folk singer Nano Stern; and Canadian duo The Small Glories. The full schedule and list of artists follow below.

The Tune In Festival was made possible by a generous gift from composer Rachel Fuller (Animal Requiem) and her husband, Peter Townshend (The Who). Additional funds provided by the Ginny Mancini Endowment for Vocal Performance, the Royce Center Circle Endowment Fund and the Royce Gala Endowment.



SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 7 p.m.:

7:00 p.m. Kronos Quartet & Friends Celebrate Pete Seeger with Lee Knight, Meklit, Jolie Holland and Tonality

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.:

Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.:

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.:

