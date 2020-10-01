CAP UCLA Presents THE PEOPLE SPEAK, November 1

Prerecorded live from Los Angeles and New York for CAP UCLA, the performance will be free to enjoy with an RSVP.

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents The People Speak on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at 7 p.m. online. Prerecorded live from Los Angeles and New York for CAP UCLA, the performance will be free to enjoy with an RSVP. For more information on engaging with this season's digital stage, visit https://cap.ucla.edu/landing/capconnect.

Featuring the words and songs of rebels, dissenters and visionaries from our past and present, producer and director Anthony Arnove has directed stage and television versions of The People Speak in Dublin with Stephen Rea, in London with Colin Firth, and across the United States with various arts groups, including Lincoln Center, the Brooklyn Academy of Music and the Sundance Film Festival. The CAP UCLA presentation will feature Celisse Henderson, Morgan Spector, Marisa Tomei, Staceyann Chin, and Martha Redbone with Aaron Whitby.

"This is a critical moment in our history, in which we need to hear and amplify the voices of those who have spoken out against past injustices and those who are speaking out today," said Arnove. "We are thrilled to be partnering with CAP UCLA to find new ways to bring people together online and build communities of hope and resistance even as the pandemic still keeps us physically apart."

The People Speak began as a series of live stage readings that were captured in a 2009 documentary film inspired by historian Howard Zinn's groundbreaking books A People's History of the United States and Voices of a People's History of the United States. Through dramatic and musical performances, the cast brings to life the extraordinary history of the people who built the movements that ended slavery and Jim Crow, protested the wars and the genocide of Native Americans, created unions and the eight-hour work day, and advanced women's rights and LGBTQ liberation.

Through giving public expression, The People Speak works to educate and inspire a new generation of people working for social justice. Democracy is about resistance. Democracy comes from the bottom, not the top.

