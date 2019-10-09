UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Sergio Mendes & Bebel Gilberto: The 60th Anniversary of Bossa Nova on Sat, Nov 16, at 8 p.m. at Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $28 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the Royce Hall box office.

An international success, Sergio Mendes is well-known for his hit single Mas Que Nada which he reprised with the hip hop group Black Eyed Peas. Mendes' single reached number one on the Billboard U.S. pop chart and is considered his signature mix of bossa nova, samba and distinctive pop instrumentation. A three-time Grammy Award winner, Mendes also received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for "Real in Rio" from the animated film Rio.

Joining Mendes is multi-Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Bebel Gilberto. Considered Brazilian music royalty, Gilberto is the daughter of one of bossa nova's creators, Joāo Gilberto. Though she has several connections to iconic Brazilian musicians, Gilberto has been paving her own path since her first album release in 1986.

During the November 16th evening, Mendes and Gilberto will perform bossa nova classics and songs of old and new. This 60th-anniversary performance will provide memories for 60 more years.

Funds for Sergio Mendes & Bebel Gilberto were provided in part by The Evelyn and Mo Ostin Endowment for the Performing Arts and the Jose Luis Nazar Endowment for the Performing Arts.

CAP UCLA's Global series continues with BUIKA (Jan 25, The Theatre at Ace Hotel), Ladysmith Black Mambazo (Feb 20, Royce Hall), Omar Sosa & Yilian Canizares: Aguas Trio (Feb 28, Royce Hall).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You