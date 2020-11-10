The concert will stream Sunday, January 10.

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Piano Sonata by Philip Glass, performed by Maki Namekawa on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 3 p.m. PST.

Prerecorded live in Austria, the performance will be free to enjoy on the CAP UCLA Online channel. For more information on engaging with this season's digital stage, visit https://cap.ucla.edu/landing/capconnect.

Philip Glass's first Piano Sonata premiered on July 4, 2019, at Piano Festival Ruhr in Germany performed by longtime collaborator Maki Namekawa. Driven by Glass's compositional brilliance paired with the extraordinary musicianship of Namekawa, Piano Sonata is both a testament to friendship and a gift to the world. CAP UCLA is thrilled to host the West Coast premiere of this new work performed by the brilliant pianist for whom it was created.

As a soloist and a chamber musician, Namekawa performs regularly at international venues such as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center (New York); Davies Symphony Hall (San Francisco); Barbican Center and Cadogan Hall (London); Salzburg Festival, Ars Electronica Linz, Musik-Biennale Berlin and Piano Festival Ruhr. CAP UCLA audiences will remember her dazzling performance of Glass's Etudes in 2013 at Royce Hall.

With a body of work that includes 25 operas-including Einstein on the Beach, Satyagraha and Akhnaten, among others-12 symphonies, 13 concertos, 9 string quartets and numerous other works for film, theater, dance and his own ensemble, Glass is indisputably one of the great American composers.

