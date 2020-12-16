CAP UCLA Presents Charles Lloyd Kindred Spirits

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Charles Lloyd's Kindred Spirits on Saturday, January 16 at 7 p.m. PST on CAP UCLA Online.

This performance will be free to enjoy. For more information on engaging with this season's digital stage, visit https://cap.ucla.edu/landing/capconnect.

Charles Lloyd returns to the Royce Hall stage and CAP UCLA season with an astonishing group of musicians featuring pianist Gerald Clayton, guitarist Anthony Wilson, bassist Reuben Rogers and drummer Justin Brown to perform from his most recent album, Kindred Spirits. The album grew out of Lloyd's 80th birthday concert in 2018; celebrated in his hometown of Santa Barbara. Kindred Spirits was released in February of 2020 to positive critical reviews.

"Today, I bring with me everything I've ever played, but I try to maintain a 'beginner's mind.' I have both the benefit of experience and the desire for new discoveries. You can't bring everything you know all at once... that's the error of youth. I'm not denying the young Charles, but as my character becomes whole, the music gets better. You have to choose the right notes. There are some notes on the saxophone I didn't have as a young man. They aren't on the horn; they're in between the cracks," said Charles Lloyd.

In Charles Lloyd's 60-year career, his quality of sound has remained consistent and he continues to deliver unforgettable two-bar and four-bar phrases. Lloyd is an NEA Jazz Master and recent recipient of the prestigious French honor l'Ordre Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres, which was presented to the saxophone legend during his European tour in November 2019.