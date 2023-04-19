Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CAP UCLA Presents American Singer-Songwriter And Pianist Avery*Sunshine

The performance is on Sunday, May 7 at 7 pm.

Apr. 19, 2023  
CAP UCLA Presents American Singer-Songwriter And Pianist Avery*Sunshine

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Avery*Sunshine at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, May 7 at 7 pm. Ticket prices start at $40 and are available now at cap.ucla.edu or by calling 310-825-2101.

One of the most talented and captivating soul performers of our time, Avery*Sunshine has received praise from icons like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Berry Gordy and Boy George. Born Denise White in Chester, Pennsylvania, Avery's roots are deeply connected to the church and she brings people together through her uplifting and vibrant music, riveting performances, candid stage banter and optimistic anthems about life and love. For her upcoming performance at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, she will be accompanied by her Grammy Award-winning husband and guitarist, Dana "BigDane" Johnson. Avery*Sunshine's repertoire features a mix of soulful R&B grooves, sublime ballads and exuberant gospel music.

Avery*Sunshine's career highlights include her #1 Billboard chart hit single "Call My Name" from her critically acclaimed album The Sunroom, the American Society of Composers, Artists and Publishers (ASCAP) Rhythm and Soul Song of the Year Award, and nominations for the Soul Train Award and BET Centric Award. She has also opened for B.B. King on a UK tour, performed on The Jools Holland Show, and had multiple performances for the late Aretha Franklin.

During the spring and summer of 2020, Avery, Dana and their youngest son performed several free LIVE FROM THE CRIB shows for several hundred thousand people helping to uplift spirits during the pandemic. As part of Avery's recognition of much of 2020's global concerns, she debuted the single "How Will You Remember Me" in June giving respect to those who fell victim to the pandemic and also to honor their loved ones as simultaneously the country was dealing with racial and social injustice.

Avery successfully created and launched her own makeup line LOU*MACK BEAUTY in late 2020. She and her husband also developed the HEY SUNSHINE SHOW, her own performance platform producing monthly live shows to share with her fans from the comfort of her own home.

The CAP UCLA 2023 spring programs continue on Thursday, May 11 with Quinteto Astor Piazzolla.




Executive Director Carolyn Ramo To Step Down From Artadia Photo
Executive Director Carolyn Ramo To Step Down From Artadia
Artadia, a non-profit grantmaker and nationwide community of visual artists, curators, and patrons, has announced that longtime executive director Carolyn Ramo will step down from her position at the end of May 2023. 
Review: AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS At The Geffen Photo
Review: AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS At The Geffen
Elizabeth McGovern gets downright gritty in a gutsy, full-blown exploration of one of Hollywood’s most meta-femmes fatales in AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS.
Elijah Fox Teams With SOUNDFLY To Launch A New Course On Impressionist Harmony And Hip-Hop Photo
Elijah Fox Teams With SOUNDFLY To Launch A New Course On Impressionist Harmony And Hip-Hop Beats
Pianist and producer Elijah Fox is welcoming musicians into his exciting new course with online music education hub Soundfly.
A SOLDIERS PLAY National Tour is Coming to the Ahmanson Theatre in May Photo
A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour is Coming to the Ahmanson Theatre in May
The North American tour of “A Soldier’s Play” will make its Los Angeles premiere at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre May 23 through June 25, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


Executive Director Carolyn Ramo To Step Down From ArtadiaExecutive Director Carolyn Ramo To Step Down From Artadia
April 18, 2023

Artadia, a non-profit grantmaker and nationwide community of visual artists, curators, and patrons, has announced that longtime executive director Carolyn Ramo will step down from her position at the end of May 2023. 
A SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour is Coming to the Ahmanson Theatre in MayA SOLDIER'S PLAY National Tour is Coming to the Ahmanson Theatre in May
April 18, 2023

The North American tour of “A Soldier’s Play” will make its Los Angeles premiere at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre May 23 through June 25, 2023.
Festival Of Arts Debuts Fresh Faces Exhibit at FoaSOUTHFestival Of Arts Debuts Fresh Faces Exhibit at FoaSOUTH
April 18, 2023

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show in Laguna Beach will be opening its doors this summer on July 5, 2023; however, patrons will have an opportunity to get a sneak peek of the artwork of many first-time Festival exhibitors at Fresh Faces 2023.
New Theatre Show WHAT A SURPRISE! Tackles Surprising Moments, Jewish ValuesNew Theatre Show WHAT A SURPRISE! Tackles Surprising Moments, Jewish Values
April 17, 2023

Surprises have become unsurprising! Our tumultuous times disorient us and division has jaded us. But Jewish values have a special power to anchor, guide and uplift, as a new theatre production demonstrates in What a Surprise! This show will be performed in person in California and live on Zoom May 7-June 11. It is a creation of The Braid, the go-to Jewish story company.
GET LIT 2023 CLASSIC SLAM FINALS To Be Held On April 22 At The Ace Hotel In Los AngelesGET LIT 2023 CLASSIC SLAM FINALS To Be Held On April 22 At The Ace Hotel In Los Angeles
April 17, 2023

​​​​​​​Get Lit - Words Ignite, the Los Angeles-based educational nonprofit whose mission is to increase literacy, empower youth, and energize communities through poetry and visual media will hold their 12th annual Classic Poetry Slam Finals on April 22, 2023.
share