CAP UCLA Presents American Singer-Songwriter And Pianist Avery*Sunshine

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents Avery*Sunshine at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, May 7 at 7 pm. Ticket prices start at $40 and are available now at cap.ucla.edu or by calling 310-825-2101.



One of the most talented and captivating soul performers of our time, Avery*Sunshine has received praise from icons like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Berry Gordy and Boy George. Born Denise White in Chester, Pennsylvania, Avery's roots are deeply connected to the church and she brings people together through her uplifting and vibrant music, riveting performances, candid stage banter and optimistic anthems about life and love. For her upcoming performance at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, she will be accompanied by her Grammy Award-winning husband and guitarist, Dana "BigDane" Johnson. Avery*Sunshine's repertoire features a mix of soulful R&B grooves, sublime ballads and exuberant gospel music.



Avery*Sunshine's career highlights include her #1 Billboard chart hit single "Call My Name" from her critically acclaimed album The Sunroom, the American Society of Composers, Artists and Publishers (ASCAP) Rhythm and Soul Song of the Year Award, and nominations for the Soul Train Award and BET Centric Award. She has also opened for B.B. King on a UK tour, performed on The Jools Holland Show, and had multiple performances for the late Aretha Franklin.



During the spring and summer of 2020, Avery, Dana and their youngest son performed several free LIVE FROM THE CRIB shows for several hundred thousand people helping to uplift spirits during the pandemic. As part of Avery's recognition of much of 2020's global concerns, she debuted the single "How Will You Remember Me" in June giving respect to those who fell victim to the pandemic and also to honor their loved ones as simultaneously the country was dealing with racial and social injustice.



Avery successfully created and launched her own makeup line LOU*MACK BEAUTY in late 2020. She and her husband also developed the HEY SUNSHINE SHOW, her own performance platform producing monthly live shows to share with her fans from the comfort of her own home.



