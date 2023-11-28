Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

CAP UCLA Brings Comedy And Innovative Music To The Nimoy This December

First up is the iconic UnCabaret: The UnHoliday Show!, a dazzling alt comedy performance, on Saturday, December 16.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

CAP UCLA Brings Comedy And Innovative Music To The Nimoy This December

Click Here will present two exceptional performances set to mesmerize and ignite the imagination of audiences at The Nimoy this December.
First up is the iconic UnCabaret: The UnHoliday Show!, a dazzling alt comedy performance, on Saturday, December 16 at 8 pm. Following this, the virtuoso pianist and composer Dan Tepfer will grace the stage for an immersive audiovisual performance of his album Natural Machines, on Sunday, December 17 at 7 pm.

Experience the pinnacle of comedy on Saturday, December 16 with UnCabaret, a show renowned for its wild, idiosyncratic and intimate comedic brilliance. As a pioneer of "alt comedy" and a beloved institution in the Los Angeles comedy scene, UnCabaret has been the nurturing ground for a roster of innovative and subversive performers who have become comedy luminaries. 

For over 35 years, creator and host Beth Lapides has cultivated a space where the most exciting figures in comedy gather to share stories that will tickle your funny bone, warm your heart and provoke contemplation. Accompanied by musical director Mitch Kaplan, the evening features comedian Byron Bowers, along with a lineup of humorous storytellers and special musical guests. UnCabaret will return to Nimoy this season with two additional performances on January 13 and March 14.

On Sunday, December 17, pianist-composer Dan Tepfer will enchant the audience with his classical contemporary performance of Natural Machines. In an age of unprecedented technological advancement, Tepfer is changing the definition of what a musical instrument can be. Featured in an NPR documentary viewed by 1.5 million people, Dan Tepfer shows his pioneering skill in this concert by programming a Yamaha Disklavier to respond in real time to the music he improvises at the piano. Meanwhile, another computer program turns the music into stunning animated visual art. 

Committed to the unifying power of music in times of adversity, Tepfer streamed nearly two hundred online concerts from his home during the Covid pandemic, creating a dedicated community of listeners. He also spearheaded the development of an ultra-low-latency audio technology, enabling live performances over the internet with musicians in different locations, culminating in the creation of his own app, FarPlay.

The CAP UCLA 2023 winter programs continue on Saturday, January 13 with the return of UnCabaret and Tuesday, January 16 with Althea Waites, Momentum: Time and Space.

Tickets for both performances are available now at Click Here, by phone 310-825-2101 or at the UCLA Central Ticket Office. 


