CAP UCLA Announces Theater And Music Events In November At The Nimoy

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) announces a range of theater and musical performances at The Nimoy in November including Syrian-American rapper and spoken-word artist Omar Offendum's genre-bridging work The Little Syria Show, Grammy Award-winning Venezuelan songstress Nella and Broken Branches, a collaboration between renowned Lebanese-American tenor Karim Sulayman and Scottish guitarist Sean Shibe.

Tickets are available now at Click Here, by phone 310-825-2101 or at the UCLA Central Ticket Office.

Omar Offendum: The Little Syria Show

Featuring Omar Offendum, Ronnie Malley and Thanks Joey

Friday, November 3 at 8 pm; Saturday, November 4 at 3 pm and 8 pm

Set in the historic Lower Manhattan neighborhood once known as Little Syria, this groundbreaking performance is set to transport audiences to the early 20th-century heart of Arab-America. Spanning across genres including Hip-Hop, Arabic instrumentation and ḥakawātī oral storytelling traditions, this captivating show breathes new life into a bygone era. Through the skillful live instrumentation of Ronnie Malley on the oud and piano and the mesmerizing

beats crafted by Thanks Joey, this creative retelling of a woefully overlooked chapter of history beckons to an audience with a deep appreciation for stories of immigration, the struggle against xenophobia and the elusive pursuit of the "American dream."

Leading this evocative journey is Omar Offendum, a Syrian-American rapper and spoken-word artist. As a Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Fellow, an Arab America Foundation "40 Under 40" awardee and a distinguished member of the Pillars Fund cohort for Muslim Narrative Change, Offendum is a visionary in his own right. Offendum was recently chosen for Joe's Pub at The Public Theater's prestigious “New York Voices Program.” His dream carries him back to the jasmine-scented streets of Damascus, inspiring the creation of this performance, The Little Syria Show.

Nella

Saturday, November 11 at 8 pm

Venezuelan-born singer Nella possesses a captivating, soulful voice that reflects both her youthful sweetness and the resilience cultivated far from her troubled homeland. Singing in Spanish, her unique style harmoniously melds Venezuela's folklore, contemporary influences and Andalusian elements. Nella's artistic path took shape when she crossed paths with mentor and future collaborator, producer, guitarist and songwriter Javier Limón while studying at Berklee College of Music. This serendipitous connection led to her participation in the Spanish feature film Everybody Knows, where she performed songs penned by Limón for the soundtrack alongside Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem. In 2019, Nella released her debut album, Voy, earning her the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist. Her musical journey further flourished with collaborations, including joining forces with Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel on a composition for the documentary Free Color, illuminating the life of artist Carlos Cruz Diez.

Karim Sulayman and Sean Shibe

Broken Branches

Sunday, November 12 at 7 pm

Lebanese-American tenor Karim Sulayman and Scottish guitarist Sean Shibe join forces for Broken Branches, a deep exploration of their shared experiences with a fluid, hybrid identity. Drawing from a repertoire that includes works by Monteverdi, Britten, Fairuz, and others, they extend a heartfelt invitation to audiences to embark on a voyage of self-discovery and artistic revelation alongside them.

Sulayman has captivated audiences worldwide with his artistry, celebrated as a sophisticated and multifaceted performer. His "lucid, velvety tenor and pop-star charisma" (BBC Music Magazine) have earned him acclaim, alongside his talent for crafting imaginative programming and recording projects. Sulayman won the Grammy Award for Best Classical Solo Vocal in 2019 for his debut album, Songs of Orpheus. He further solidified his reputation with the highly-praised multidisciplinary production, Unholy Wars, a baroque pasticcio that delves into the history of the Crusades and the Middle East.

Hailing from Scotland, Shibe is a trailblazer, celebrated for his inventive approach to his instrument and a discerning ear that has earned him accolades such as having "one of the most discriminating ears in the business" (Gramophone). His recent recognition includes the 2022 Leonard Bernstein Award, which celebrates his unique ability to seamlessly blend musical genres and eras in unconventional and captivating ways.