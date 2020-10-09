CALTECH LIVE! An Afternoon With Perla Batalla Announced for October 18

This event is free to the public and does not require advance reservation.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Perla Batalla returns to CaltechLive! Sunday, October 18, at 3:30 p.m. as part of the 2020-2021 CaltechLive! Performance series. Michael Alexander, Batalla's longtime colleague and director of public programming at Caltech, hosts the informal conversation.

An Afternoon with Perla Batalla will be streamed on the Caltech public programming website ( events.caltech.edu/watch ). It is open to all and will be followed by a live audience Q&A session with Batalla via Zoom webinar. For audience members who wish to participate in the post-event Q&A with Batalla, advance registration is required.

An Afternoon with Perla Batalla invites the audience for a rare glimpse into the life (and living room) of Batalla, known for her rich contralto voice and ability to imbue a wide range of songs-traditional Mexican ballads, jazz standards, the work of her mentor Leonard Cohen -with heart-stopping emotional depth.

Alexander speaks with Batalla about her musical and professional influences, including the bustling Latino music scene at her mother's West Los Angeles record store. The story of her pivotal first meeting with Cohen is one of the many anecdotes she tells about her decades-long friendship with the legendary artist. She also discusses their common love of the Spanish language, which led to her arranging a tour of his songs translated into Spanish.

"Leonard always said that the Spanish language, to him, was the most beautiful language in the whole world," shares Batalla. "He said that speaking English was like having rocks in his mouth but that Spanish was like beautiful flowing water and very musical."

Batalla's solo work is celebrated for its exploration of culture and identity. "[She is] a perfect example of the new Latina woman in the U.S.-proud of her heritage, perfectly fluid in at least two languages, and an expert in translating cultural traditions from distinct places in the world," wrote La Opinion.

The Los Angeles Times wrote, "Batalla is musically adventurous and always accompanied by impeccable performers. Above all, she is a born storyteller with a rambunctious sense of humor."

Interspersed with concert footage from renowned music venue Freight & Salvage in Berkeley, California (recorded on her last tour before the COVID-19 crisis), An Afternoon with Perla Batalla offers a deep dive into the trajectory of a renowned performer, a love letter to Los Angeles by a true musical omnivore, and a candid discussion with a prolific artist living through a global pandemic.

