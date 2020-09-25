Bryan Cranston, Norm Lewis, and More Join Rubicon Theatre STREAMATHON

The event includes musical performances, celebrity readings, giveaways from local merchants, and more

Rubicon Theatre Company concludes the company's September Theatre Love-Fest and "Rise to the Challenge" Match Campaign with a Streamathon on Wednesday, September 30 from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The event includes musical performances, celebrity readings, giveaways from local merchants, and campaign updates. Audience members are invited to watch for free; proceeds raised from donations during the evening will help sustain Rubicon while the doors are temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those scheduled to appear include Tony and Emmy Award-winner Bryan Cranston, Dan Lauria, Tony and Emmy Award-winner John Lithgow, Alfred Molina, Tony Winner Joe Montegna, Tony and Obie-Winner Priscilla Lopez, NAACP and SAG Award-winner Jim Pickens Jr. and Emmy and Ovation Award-Winner Joe Spano.

The evening will include songs around the theme of "Rise to the Challenge" performed by stars Norm Lewis and Hugh Panaro, Golden Globe Award-Winner Amand McBroom and George Ball, David Burnham, Nashville-based couple Sylvie Davidson and Trevor Wheetman, and Kirby Ward.

A few of the musical selections include "Hold On," "Raise You Up," "Pick Yourself Up" (with a tap dance on the Rubicon stage), and two original songs (by Davidson/Wheetman and McBroom). Lewis will offer his rendition of "When the Parade Passes By."

Additionally, students from Rubicon's summer youth production of Annie will sing a pop arrangement of "Tomorrow," and the Fearless Shakespeare students will perform a short piece.

Celebrities will perform readings through the day of pieces they have written, many related to a life in the theatre.

A number of local merchants have donated items that will be given away through the evening. Those who have contributed include restauranteurs, sports companies, galleries, bookstores, jewelry companies and more.

Celebrity readings are scheduled every 30 minutes from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to midnight. Programming is continuous from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with Joel Bryant serving as emcee. Bryant is an actor, stand-up comic, and a master-of-ceremonies for major events throughout the world.

For a schedule of events, or to RSVP, go to www.rubicontheatre.org.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You