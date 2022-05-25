Broadway's Glitziest Musical 42ND STREET To Play At The Rose Center Theater

The Rose Center Theater presents the ultimate show-biz musical celebrating Broadway, Times Square, and the people who make the magic of musical theatre - 42nd Street, July 8 - 24.

Come along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway! Tap along as aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the bright lights of New York City from Allentown, Pennsylvania, armed with her tap shoes and big dreams. Peggy's talent catches the eye of legendary Broadway director, Julian Marsh, who gives her a spot as a chorus girl in Pretty Lady, his newest show. However, Pretty Lady's leading lady, Dorothy Brock, the classic Broadway diva, is not pleased with the new girl in the cast. When Dorothy breaks her ankle during the show's previews, Pretty Lady looks like it will have to close before it even opens, unless a new girl talented enough to lead the show can be found...perhaps someone like Peggy Sawyer? Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? With a score chock-full of Broadway standards, including "You're Getting to Be A Habit With Me," "Dames," "We're In the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off to Buffalo," and the titular song "Forty-Second Street," do not miss your chance to experience the glitziest, toe-tapping musical coming to Orange County this Summer!

Presented at the Rose Center Theater, this Event will take place in accordance with health and safety guidelines put forth by the State of California and County of Orange. Due to social distancing guidelines, capacity for this Event may be limited, and advanced ticket purchases are strongly encouraged.

Rose Center Theater presents



42ND STREET

Music by Harry Warren

Lyrics by AL DUBN

Book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble

Based on the Novel by Bradford Ropes

Directed & Musically Directed by Tim Nelson

Choreographed by DIANE MAKAS & Jennifer Simpson-MATTHEWS

Production Design by CHRIS CAPUTO

Rose Center Theater

14140 All American Way

Westminster, Ca 92683

Performances:

*Friday July 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Saturday July 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Sunday July 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Friday July 15, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Saturday July 16, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Sunday July 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Friday July 22, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Saturday July 23, 2021 at 7:30 PM

Sunday July 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM

*Opening Night Gala: A glitzy opening night gala with hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and a "meet-the-cast/talk back" about after the show!

Tickets may be purchased by visiting: www.rosecentertheater.com/tickets. More information at www.rosecentertheater.com.

The Rose Center Theater is Orange County's Premier Civic Performing Arts Center and is a state-of-the-art cultural and performing arts center located in the All American City of Westminster, California. A non-profit 501(c)(3), the Rose Center Theater is committed to ensuring that the Arts remain a vital part of the community by providing a space for people to gather, educate, create, and appreciate the Performing Arts.