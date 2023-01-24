Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway's 1776 Comes To Center Theatre Group This April

This Tony Award-winning musical is presented in a revolutionary new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus.

Jan. 24, 2023  
Center Theatre Group will present the Broadway revival of Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone's 1776, running April 11- May 7, 2023.

This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, witty, and constantly surprising, especially in this revolutionary new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page ("Violet") and Diane Paulus ("Waitress") with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.

With "1776," you may never think about our country-who we are and why-the same way again as the production explores what it takes to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands.

Single tickets go on sale February 8, 2023 and will be available online at CenterTheatreGroup.org, by calling Audience Services at (213) 972-4440 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles).




