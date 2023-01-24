Broadway's 1776 Comes To Center Theatre Group This April

Center Theatre Group will present the Broadway revival of Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone's 1776, running April 11- May 7, 2023.

This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, witty, and constantly surprising, especially in this revolutionary new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page ("Violet") and Diane Paulus ("Waitress") with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity.

With "1776," you may never think about our country-who we are and why-the same way again as the production explores what it takes to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands.

Single tickets go on sale February 8, 2023 and will be available online at CenterTheatreGroup.org, by calling Audience Services at (213) 972-4440 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles).