Broadway Star Eva Noblezada Appears With Pacific Jazz Orchestra One Night Only At The Soraya

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pacific Jazz Orchestra will spotlight the soaring vocals of GRAMMY Award-winning and two-time Tony-nominated Broadway and West End star Eva Noblezada (The Great Gatsby, Hadestown, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables) one night only on Saturday, February 1, 2025, 8:00 pm, at The Soraya in Northridge.

The versatile artist, hailed as one of “Broadway's biggest talents” (People Magazine), is featured on a program of jazz, Broadway, and pop songs hand-selected and arranged by Walden to showcase Noblezada's remarkable vocal range. Pacific Jazz Orchestra, an LA-based 40-piece hybrid big band and jazz orchestra, made its sell-out debut performance at The Soraya (CSUN/Northridge) last season, which was heralded as the “Best Jazz Performance” by San Francisco Classical Voice's (SFCV) Reader's Choice Awards.

“Eva Noblezada is an electrifying artist who captivates audiences with her remarkable voice, commanding stage presence, and deeply emotional performances,” says Walden, a seven-time GRAMMY© Award-nominated composer who creates original arrangements for each of the ensemble's unique shows. “We are thrilled to return to The Soraya with this new program, following the incredible reception we received for our debut performance there last spring.”

The concert on Saturday, February 1, at 8pm, launches The Soraya's 4th Annual Jazz at Naz Festival.

Noblezada dazzled on Broadway as Eurydice in the original production of the mega-hit Hadestown, following her riveting performances in London's revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Misérables. She is currently wowing audiences as Daisy Buchanan in the new Broadway musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby. On screen, she starred alongside Lea Salonga in Yellow Rose and voiced the lead role of Sam in Apple TV+'s Luck.

The Soraya is located at California State University/Northridge, 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA, 91330. For tickets ($55-$158) and information, visit www.thesoraya.org or call (818) 677-3000. For information about Pacific Jazz Orchestra, visit www.pacificjazz.org.

Comments