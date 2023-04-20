Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Leading Man James Snyder Takes The Stage At Catalina Jazz Club, April 27

Audiences can expect to hear iconic tunes from shows such as Carousel, If/Then, and Hair, as well as selections of his original tunes.

Apr. 20, 2023  
Broadway leading man James Snyder is set to appear, with his new intimate concert experience, for one show only at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Thursday, April 27, at 8:30pm. With charm, humor, leading man good looks and dynamic voice, Snyder will share highlights of his Broadway adventures. Audiences can expect to hear iconic tunes from shows such as Carousel, If/Then, and Hair, as well as selections of his original tunes.

With his starring roles on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Cry-Baby, In Transit, and co-starring with Idina Menzel in If/Then, Snyder has thrilled audiences in New York. Now he brings his latest cabaret show west with music director Michael Orland (American Idol) and special guests Audra Lee, Sophie Pollono, and Lesli Margherita.

Admission prices range from $25-$60 with Artist Circle and VIP seating available. Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.




LA Opera Names 2023 Recipients of the Eva and Marc Stern Artist Award Photo
LA Opera Names 2023 Recipients of the Eva and Marc Stern Artist Award
LA Opera has announced the 2023 recipients of the Eva and Marc Stern Artist Award: conductor Lina González-Granados and bass-baritone Nicholas Brownlee.
THE NEVER TOO LATE SHOW Extends at  The Marsh Berkeley Photo
THE NEVER TOO LATE SHOW Extends at  The Marsh Berkeley
Due to popular demand, The Marsh Berkeley has announced a third and final extension run of The Never Too Late Show starring Don Reed, an inspirational comic tale about never giving up, at its East Bay theater. By turns hilarious and heartbreaking, this new work by fan favorite Don Reed chronicles his adventurous travails and perseverance through life and the Hollywood gauntlet to late night television.
Inland Pacific Ballet Presents THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Inland Pacific Ballet Presents THE LITTLE MERMAID
Inland Pacific Ballet returns this spring with its spectacular landmark production of The Little Mermaid, the classic tale about a young mermaid willing to give up her life in the sea for love.
Interview: Artistic Director Achinta S. McDaniel of Blue13 Dance Company at The Wallis, Ma Photo
Interview: Artistic Director Achinta S. McDaniel of Blue13 Dance Company at The Wallis, May 12-13
Los Angeles-based Blue13 Dance Company has been performing internationally for over 20 years, with their highly energetic modern dance style inspired by a variety of art forms native to the Indian subcontinent. On May 12-13, Blue 13 will be presenting a selection of five dances at The Wallis in Beverly Hills. I decided to speak with Blue 13's Artistic director, Achinta S. McDaniel (pictured) about her vision for these selections, especially how she plans to invite the audience to participate immersively and plans to address the current hot topics of invisible disability and addiction.

