Broadway Leading Man James Snyder Takes The Stage At Catalina Jazz Club, April 27

Broadway leading man James Snyder is set to appear, with his new intimate concert experience, for one show only at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Thursday, April 27, at 8:30pm. With charm, humor, leading man good looks and dynamic voice, Snyder will share highlights of his Broadway adventures. Audiences can expect to hear iconic tunes from shows such as Carousel, If/Then, and Hair, as well as selections of his original tunes.



With his starring roles on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Cry-Baby, In Transit, and co-starring with Idina Menzel in If/Then, Snyder has thrilled audiences in New York. Now he brings his latest cabaret show west with music director Michael Orland (American Idol) and special guests Audra Lee, Sophie Pollono, and Lesli Margherita.



Admission prices range from $25-$60 with Artist Circle and VIP seating available. Tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or www.catalinajazzclub.com. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.