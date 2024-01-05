Broadwater Theater Main Stage Presents TINY LITTLE TOWN Premieres

Broadwater Theater Main Stage presents the premiere of TINY LITTLE TOWN, a new musical presents Feb 1 – 18, 2024 for 15 performances.

A New Musical Comedy reimagining Ukrainian playwright, Nikolai Gogol's 19thcentury satire, "The Government Inspector". In TINY LITTLE TOWN, a small town in 1970s America is thrown into chaos when its corrupt bureaucrats mistakenly identify a visiting stranger from Washington D.C. as an incognito Inspector General sent by the Federal Government to investigate their town. The show is a hilarious and timely indictment of corruption and the insecurities of those who maintain their control through deceit and lies.

TMB's award-winning productions merge dance, theater, and cinema, heightening physicality and remixing theater forms to create provocative storytelling. TMB began in 1997 as a collaboration between director/choreographer Tina Kronis, and mechanical engineer/writer/filmmaker Richard Alger. The company is based in Los Angeles, and in collaboration with many talented associate artists has produced 28 original works, garnering critical attention by presenting new works and theatre arts workshops in Los Angeles, across the U.S., the U.K., Russia, and Asia.

Here in LA, TMB's GRAIL PROJECT recently received LA's Ovation Awards for Best Director, Best Choreographer, and Best Ensemble. Other awards include Outstanding Theatre Award, Edinburgh Festival Fringe; National Selection, Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival; two LA Drama Critics' Circle Awards, Edinburgh Fringe Awards for Best Ensemble and Best Adaptation; Silver Medallion Award for Best Production, Far East, Russia. TMB's TRACK 3 was the first US production to play the Chekhov

International Theatre Festival in over 25 years. Other productions have been selected for the Shanghai International Theatre Festival and the Beijing Comedy Theatre Festival.

TMB has built its repertoire re-imagining classic texts with its unique mixture of text, movement, and dance. Over the past 10 years, TMB co-founders, Kronis + Alger, joined forces with composer Wes Myers to incorporate songs to their interdisciplinary productions, taking advantage of the many skills of its ensemble members and expanding the company's unique approach to storytelling. TINY LITTLE TOWN is the first full musical to come out of this exciting collaboration.