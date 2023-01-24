BroadStage Presents BLACKBOX: LIZZIE NO Next Month

Next in BroadStage's blackbox series is jazz artist Lizzie No at The Edye on Friday, February 17, 2023 at 8:00pm.



Our signature series of blues rhythms returns to light up the night. Dance, drink, and dare to be a regular at our Friday night series on the plaza and in The Edye. The blackbox series was curated by The Reverend Shawn Amos.



With the release of her debut album, Hard Won, in March 2017, NYC singer-songwriter, harpist, and guitarist Lizzie No established herself as one of the most exciting new voices in contemporary folk music. Billboard Magazine called the album "simultaneously understated and fervent." She followed up the album with the release of "Sundown," a benefit track for Black Lives Matter.



Tickets starting at $40 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220539®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ or by calling 310.434.3200. The Jazz & Blues Sponsors are Richard and Lisa Kendall. The blackbox Series Sponsors are Ann Petersen and Leslie Pam.

