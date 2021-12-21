British Actor Kenneth Danziger, Veteran Of Los Angeles Theater, Dies At 76

Kenneth Danziger, the British actor whose humor and intelligence charmed audiences in London and regional theaters across the United States for decades, died on December 12, 2021. He was 76.



According to his close friend, June Stoddard, Danziger had been diagnosed with cancer six months ago. He died at his home in Santa Monica.



Born in Essex, England, Danziger was brought to Los Angeles in his teens by his mother. He began theater studies at El Camino College. Returning to the U.K. to train at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, he then joined Joan Littlewood's Stratford East Theatre Company.



In a career spanning 50 years, Danziger acted in roles for stage, film and television in London, New York and Los Angeles. He was an accomplished voice artist, working extensively in radio, video games, audiobooks and looping.



For BBC Radio, Danziger played opposite Alfred Molina in "A Small Family Business," directed by Martin Jarvis, OBE. He performed in radio plays with L.A. Theatre Works and provided his voiceover talent to such films as "101 Dalmatians," "Shrek" and the video game "Star Wars: The Old Republic."



Danziger guest-starred on dozens of television shows, including "Stargate," "E.R.," "Night Court" and "Melrose Place."



A veteran of Los Angeles theater, Danziger earned rave reviews in such acclaimed stage productions as "Greek" at the Matrix Theatre, "Patience" at Antaeus Theatre and "Duet for One" at The Fountain Theatre. His 1995 performance in "Ashes" at the Fountain earned Danziger an Ovation nomination for best featured actor in a play.



For the last 20 years, Danziger devoted himself to the Didi Hirsch Suicide Prevention Center, where he became an accredited counselor, supervisor and teacher.



Danziger is survived by Tina Scott, his devoted wife of 42 years.



Instead of flowers, donations in Kenneth Danziger's memory can be made to the Didi Hirsch Suicide Prevention Center (https://didihirsch.org), the Colburn School of Music (https://www.colburnschool.edu), or to The Fountain Theatre (https://www.fountaintheatre.com).