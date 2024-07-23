Brisk Festival LA Reveals Lineup For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The highly anticipated Brisk Festival L.A. is back with its IV Edition, set to take place at the prestigious Morgan-Wixson Theater in Santa Monica from August 10th to September 8th, 2024. Renowned actor Christian Rodrigo, known for his exceptional performances in popular shows such as Snatch (Season 2) and films like Assassin, will be at the helm of this extraordinary event.

The Brisk Festival is an international theater extravaganza, featuring an impressive lineup of 52 short one-act plays meticulously chosen from a pool of over 400 submissions. With more than 220 gifted artists competing for a chance to perform during the Finals weekend, the stakes are high as winners will be rewarded with cash prizes.

Each weekend during the festival, the Morgan-Wixson Theater will come alive with two distinct programs, each featuring 10-minute one-act plays. In total, eight shows, comprising 6-7 plays each, will grace the stage. Five shows, comprising 32 one-acts, are written and performed in English. Three of the shows, comprising 20 one-acts, are written and performed exclusively in Spanish, adding to the festival's unique multicultural flair. Participants from Mexico, Peru, Florida, and Spain will be joining the local artists to present their exceptional talents.

For writers, directors, and actors, Brisk LA serves as a vital platform to showcase their artistic voices in a professional setting. Audiences will be captivated by the electric energy of live theater, immersed in a diverse array of themes, characters, and stories presented within a limited timeframe.

A thrilling aspect of the festival is its interactive competition, where the audience and a panel of esteemed industry professionals, including casting directors, producers, actors, writers and directors, will each select a play to advance to the Finals Weekend. Held on the 5th week of the festival, from September 6th to September 8th, the Finals will be a grand celebration of talent, with awards presented for outstanding acting, directing, and writing. The best play in English and the best play in Spanish will each receive a cash prize of $1,000.

In addition to the captivating plays, festival-goers can savor delectable food options exclusively from Telefèric Barcelona on the theater's patio. Telefèric Barcelona will be in charge of bringing delicious Spanish food and drinks to the patio. Their amazing paella, among other great Spanish dishes, will be served in the patio.

The festival offers an excellent networking opportunity, making it one of the most anticipated events of the year for industry professionals. Besides networking, staying in the patio is a great plan for these summer evenings, to have fun with friends, and to talk about the plays.

To enrich the experience, Brisk Festival L.A. is delighted to present 3 free workshops and one free master class conducted by prominent figures from the entertainment world. Further details can be found on the Brisk Festival website.

This year, the festival will also include a music concert with Susana Ballesteros and Rodrigo Siamarella, and it will be the home for premiering, for the first time in the US, the full-length play "What's up Don Quixote" performed by Rodolfo Ornelas, based on Miguel de Cervantes' Don Quixote.

Founded in 2018 by Christian Rodrigo, an accomplished Spanish actor, producer, acting coach, and director, the Brisk Festival L.A. has continually championed artistic production, celebrated diverse voices, and provided a platform for emerging talent. This year, the festival is primed to achieve greater heights as it marks its third year at the esteemed Morgan-Wixson theater, in Santa Monica, California. This November 2024, the first edition of Buenos Aires Brisk Festival will take place at the Border theater with 35 plays participating.

The festival’s goals are three-fold. First: to bring new audiences to local theater by programming a multilingual festival. Over 3,600 audience members attended last year’s festival, 30% of whom were Spanish-speaking, and many of whom were experiencing local theater for the first time. Second: to encourage artistic production and celebrate new voices in performing arts, by showcasing artists from diverse backgrounds and experiences. Plays in this year’s lineup touch on a wide variety of themes, including artificial intelligence, parenthood, marriage, death, crime, immigration, friendship, LGBTQ challenges, and love, to name a few. Third: to be powerful tool for the entertainment industry in discovering new or established talent.

Support for Brisk LA comes from various community partners like the Instituto Cervantes and the Mexican, Spanish and Peruvian Consulates, and sponsors, including, the Spanish Tourism Office , Café de Olla, Tortas Chago, Lifeway, Tropical Tours and many others. Volunteering and sponsorship opportunities are available for those interested in contributing to this vibrant cultural event.

The IV Edition of Brisk Festival L.A. is not to be missed, offering a magnificent celebration of storytelling and the endless potential of theater.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL