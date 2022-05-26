Breath of Fire Presents a Reading of HAVE TO BELIEVE WE ARE MAGIC

In support of women's reproductive rights and right to choose, Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble presents, "Have to Believe We are Magic" by Sara Guerrero* (teatroguerrero.com ). Part biographical, part magic, of a coming-of-age, roller-skating Latina, making big life after high school decisions -like sex, love, and abortion -all under the shadow of "The Magic Kingdom " (or The Tragic Kingdom) in central Orange County, California in the summer of 1994.

The performance is on Sunday, June 12th at 3:00 pm at 125 N. Broadway in Downtown Santa Ana, California.

Seating is limited. RSVP required. Tickets start at $10 and up. The more you give the more Planned Parenthood gets! RSVP/Tix here: www.breathoffire.org



A staged reading directed by Melanie Queponds (melanieclaireq.com). Featuring Diana Burbano* (dianaburbano.com), Shanelle Darlene*, Adriana Rodriguez Burciaga (adrianarodriguezburciaga.com), Samira Beiji, Amilcar Jauregui, and more! Post talkback with the Artists and Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties (https://tinyurl.com/mr2zr2f4 ). Fun swag giveaways, too! *Ticket sales will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

More About the Play: "Although the story has been with me for more than twenty years, it was not until I listened to an NPR interview of "The Turnaway Study" (https://tinyurl.com/2ayuzcjt ), It inspired me to finally start to write it. A study that included a collection of ten years, from a thousands women, of having or being denied an abortion. This play has become a love letter to my young pocha/chicana adulthood of O.C. and choices made with no regrets." - Sara Guerrero, playwright and founding artistic director of BOFLTE.

The play was developed in part by Breath of Fire Latina Theater Ensemble, received a workshop through Tu y Yo Theatre & California State University of San Marcos; and included in Teatro Vivo's Latinx New Plays Festival / ScriptWorks 2021 and Women's Theatre Festival Occupy '22 who said, "This play is SO GOOD! One of the best coming-of-age stories EVER!!!!" , and supported in part by a grant from the Community Engagement of Orange County, Covid-19 Artist Grant Award 2020. Available on the New Play Exchange (https://newplayexchange.org/plays/1178913/have-believe-we-are-magic).

Theatrical space is generously donated by The Wayward Artist (www.thewaywardartist.org) . Breath of Fire's workshop / rehearsal space is made possible by their artist residency through the California State University Fullerton's Grand Central Arts Center (www.grandcentralartcenter.com ).