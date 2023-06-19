Brandi Carlile & Friends to Perform at the Hollywood Bowl in October

9x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer Brandi Carlile will perform a special show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl alongside surprise guests on Saturday, October 14.

Tickets for the show go on-sale next Friday, June 23 at 10:00am PT. Carlile’s official fan club, The Bramily, will once again have special early access to tickets, with presale registration open now. Full details can be found here.

Citi is the official card for the Hollywood Bowl show. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning this Tuesday, June 20 at 12:00pm PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit here.

The newly confirmed show adds to yet another triumphant year for Carlile, who held her once-in-a-lifetime “Echoes Through The Canyon” event this past weekend, which included Carlile’s annual headline concert with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell, The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker and Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Jam,” where Mitchell was joined on stage by Carlile, Mumford, Russell, Celisse, Annie Lennox, Lucius, Sarah McLachlan, Blake Mills and Wendy & Lisa.

Of the “Joni Jam,” The New York Times declared, “To call the show miraculous does not feel like hyperbole…It was inspiring to behold,” while Pitchfork called it a “breathtaking three-hour spectacle.”

Carlile recently released a new rendition of “Home”—made famous by Diana Ross in 1978’s The Wiz—which was featured in penultimate episode of Ted Lasso season three. The new song is the latest studio work from Carlile, who has also produced acclaimed projects such as Brandy Clark’s new self-titled album and Tanya Tucker’s Sweet Western Sound, as well as Joni Mitchell’s forthcoming new album, Joni Mitchell At Newport (out July 28).

Carlile is a 9x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, producer, #1 New York Times Bestselling author and activist, who is known as one of music’s most respected voices. Adding to her celebrated career, Carlile’s acclaimed album, In These Silent Days, earned her three awards at this year’s GRAMMYs—Best Americana Album, Best Rock Song (“Broken Horses”) and Best Rock Performance (“Broken Horses”). Following the release of In These Silent Days, Carlile released her self-produced In The Canyon Haze this past fall, a deluxe edition of the album featuring Laurel Canyon-inspired versions of each track, plus a rendition of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”

Widely beloved by her peers, Carlile has collaborated with Joni Mitchell, Elton John, The Highwomen, Tanya Tucker, Soundgarden, Alicia Keys, Dolly Parton, Brandy Clark and more, has been awarded Billboard’s Women In Music “Trailblazer Award,” CMT’s Next Women of Country “Impact Award” and received multiple recognitions from the Americana Music Association.

On top of being a musician and author of the #1 New York Times Best Selling memoir, Broken Horses (Crown), Carlile remains committed to social activism and advocacy. Together with the Hanseroth twins, Carlile founded the Looking Out Foundation, which amplifies the impact of music by empowering those without a voice with varied initiatives including campaigns focused on Children in Conflict/War Child, The IF Project, Fund Racial Justice and more. To date, they have raised over $4 million for grassroots causes.

Carlile lives in rural Washington state with her wife, Catherine, and two daughters, Evangeline and Elijah.

BRANDI CARLILE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale on Friday, June 23 at 10:00am PT

June 24-25—Vienna, VA—Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap

July 24—Toronto, ON—Rogers Centre*

July 9—Marshfield, MA—Levitate Music Festival

July 21—Brookville, NY—Tilles Center for the Performing Arts+

July 22—Brookville, NY—Tilles Center for the Performing Arts+

July 24—Toronto, ON—Rogers Centre*

July 26—Cincinnati, OH—Great American Ball Park*

August 3—New York, NY—Citi Field*

August 4—Selbyville, DE—Freeman Arts Pavilion+

August 5—Pittsburgh, PA—PNC Park*

August 16—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park*

August 17—Madison, WI—Breese Stevens Field#

August 19—Fargo, ND—Fargodome*

August 21—Omaha, NE—Charles Schwab Field*

August 27—St. Louis, MO—Evolution Festival

August 29—St. Paul, MN—Minnesota State Fair^

August 31—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia Festival#

September 1—Interlochen, MI—Kresge Auditorium

September 8—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 9—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 14—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond Festival

September 16—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center‡

September 18—Philadelphia, PA—Citizens Bank Park*

September 19—Philadelphia, PA—Citizens Bank Park*

September 22—Nashville, TN—Geodis Park*

September 23—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater†

September 25—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome*

September 27—Houston, TX—Minute Maid Park*

September 29—Dallas, TX—Globe Life Field*

October 3—San Diego, CA—Snapdragon Stadium*

October 7—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium*

October 9—Phoenix, AZ—Chase Field*

October 14—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl**

*with P!NK

+special solo show

#with special guest Brandy Clark

^with special guest Wynonna Judd

‡with special guest Katie Pruitt

†with special guest Tanya Tucker

**Brandi Carlile & Friends