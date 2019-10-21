Boston Court Pasadena Announces Sondheim's PASSION And More For 2020 Spring Bonus Series

Boston Court Pasadena announces a 2020 Spring Series, celebrating the birthdays of Ludwig van Beethoven, Stephen Sondheim, and William Shakespeare.

As Boston Court Pasadena moves to a fall-to-fall programming schedule, this Spring "Bonus" Series acts as a bridge to a full 2020-2021 Season.



To celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, Artistic Director Michael Michetti will direct a rare production of Sondheim's Tony Award-Winning Best Musical and perhaps his most ravishing and personal work, Passion March 5-April 19, 2020 (press opening March 14).



Passion, first produced in 1994, is based on Ettore Scola's brooding neo-romantic movie Passione d'Amore (1981), which in turn was based on Fosca, an 1869 Italian novel by Iginio Tarchetti. Passion tells the story of Giorgio, a handsome young army captain in 1860's Italy, who finds himself torn between Clara, his beautiful young lover, and Fosca, the unbeautiful, sickly woman who challenges his notion of what love is. With an achingly beautiful score, Passion delves into the mystifying tangle of desire, obsession, lust and madness that comprise love.



In a 1994 article in The New York Times, writer Michiko Kakutani describes the context of Passion, within Sondheim's canon; "The vagaries of passion and commitment have been favorite subjects throughout his long and innovative career. Ambivalence, self-consciousness, fear of caring too much, fear of intimacy and hurt, uncertainty and yearning and regret--by turns spirited and introspective, sophisticated and ardent."



The New York Times review of the original production elaborates on this distinct work from one of musical theater's most prolific composers; "In Passion, Mr. Sondheim has dropped his defenses...he has written an unalloyed love story, one that wants to penetrate the heart's deepest mysteries."



Michael Michetti says, "Passion is a show that I've always found seductive, deeply moving and utterly engrossing, and I am so excited to be directing it at my theatrical home, Boston Court Pasadena. Because of the intimacy of our theatre we'll be approaching the show as a chamber piece, allowing us to explore the nuanced emotions and psychological complexities of this sumptuous musical. And to hear that exquisite score in such close proximity will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience."



In addition to this rare musical production, Boston Court Pasadena is honoring the birthdays of the greats with concerts by, among others, The John Walz, Andrew Sords, and Timothy Durkovic Trio (February 21), Delirium Musicum (March 7), jazz pianist Josh Nelson (March 22), pianist Mark Robson (April 3), Golden Globe winner Amanda McBroom (April 25), with several more concerts and events to be announced soon.



Single tickets range from $20 - $55 and will go on sale on December 1, 2019. Pre-sale is available to current subscribers now. Visit BostonCourtPasadena.org or call 626.683.6801 for more information.





Theatre

Passion



Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Based on the 1981 film Passione d'Amore, after the novel Fosca by I.U. Tarchetti

Directed by Michael Michetti



Passion is supported, in part, by the David Lee Foundation. Passion is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com



Music



The John Walz, Andrew Sords, And Timothy Durkovic Trio

FEB 21, 8PM

Style: Classical

This glorious trio will play an all-Beethoven concert highlighting some of the composer's best works, including the Spring Sonata, Cell Sonata No.2, Epic Trios, and the Archduke Trio.





Delirium Musicum



MAR 7, 8PM

Style: New Music

Delirium Musicum is a vibrant self-conducted string ensemble of 13 musicians that tackles a daring repertoire. This concert will showcase the winners of their 2019 Call for Scores, among other pieces, bringing together masters of the past with the up-and-coming new generation of composers.







Josh Nelson's Ode To Sondheim



MAR 22, 8PM

Style: Jazz/Pop

L.A. native and jazz pianist, Josh Nelson, and vocalist friends come to Boston Court to pay tribute to the great composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim with musical theatre and jazz variations alike.







Mark Robson Honors Beethoven



APR 3, 8PM

Style: Classical

Renowned pianist Mark Robson pays tribute to the monument of Beethoven's piano literature by playing the Diabelli Variations.





Amanda McBroom

Lady Macbeth Sings The Blues



APR 25, 8PM

Style: Cabaret

Often called "the greatest cabaret performer of her generation," Golden Globe winner and Grammy-nominated singer Amanda McBroom returns to Boston Court to celebrate the Bard, performing her own contemporary songs of Shakespeare's heroines backed by a fabulous trio.



Boston Court Pasadena is a nonprofit arts center primarily dedicated to new and original work by living artists. Founded in 2003 by philanthropist Z. Clark Branson and Founding Producing Director Eileen T'Kaye, Boston Court features a state-of-the-art, intimate facility designed to bring audiences and artists closer together. The 80-seat Marjorie Branson Performance Space and the 99-seat Main Stage serve as homes for Boston Court's season of bold, adventurous theatre and its eclectic, diverse music series. Boston Court is also the home of an annual new play reading festival, an Emerging Artists Series, as well as Art Upfront, a rotating visual arts program.



Over the past 16 years, Boston Court has changed the Los Angeles theatre landscape, and has come to be known nationally as one of the go-to places for innovation and new work, producing 63 theatre productions, including 35 world premieres, eight second productions, and many West Coast premieres, as well as new translations, adaptations, radically re-envisioned classics, 14 new play festivals, and more. Boston Court frequently incubates and develops new works that become subsequent full productions in their mainstage seasons. Boston Court has also electrified the local music landscape with the rich diversity of its offerings, and has produced over 300 concerts. Known for its brilliant classical music, its barrier-breaking new music, and its eclectic jazz and popular music offerings, Boston Court is a place where stellar established musicians innovate by working on new forms. BCP is equally committed to emerging artists, both by going into the public schools, and by supporting emerging talent with its prestigious Emerging Artists Series. BCP has also presented dozens of eclectic art exhibits. The organization has been honored numerous times, including Ovation, Los Angeles Drama Critics Association, and Stage Raw Awards, as well as being a two-time recipient of the prestigious National Theatre Company Award from the American Theatre Wing.



Key funding is provided to BCP by The Ahmanson Foundation, The Amphion Foundation, the Z. Clark Branson Foundation, the Colburn Foundation, the Peter Glenville Foundation, the Kohl Family Foundation, The Lazy L Foundation, the David Lee Foundation, Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, Pasadena Arts & Cultural Commission and the City of Pasadena Cultural Affairs Division, the Pasadena Community Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, and The Harold & Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust.



For more information about Boston Court Pasadena Visit BostonCourtPasadena.org or call 626.683.6801.





