Bobby Moynihan & More to Join Story Pirates For Literacy Program Benefit Show

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Story Pirates will perform live and in-person for a full-cast comedy-improv show based on kids' ideas on Sunday, March 13 at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. All proceeds will benefit their non-profit Story Pirates Changemakers.

This "biggest show of the year" will feature celebrity guest appearances by Bobby Moynihan (SNL, Mr. Mayor), Paul Scheer (Black Monday, The League), Christina Anthony (Mixed-ish), Lauren Ash (Superstore), Vella Lovell (The Mayor, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and Mike Cabellon (Mr. Mayor).

The show will be hosted by Lee Overtree and Peter McNerney of the 2020 and 2022 iHeart Radio Award-winning Story Pirates Podcast. The cast of the show will also include Meghan O'Neill and Eric Austin from the Story Pirates Podcast, as well as Alexandra Nader and Andrew Barbato from SPTV, Story Pirates' 2022 Anthem Award-winning PBS show.

This LA show kicks off the 2022 Cats Sit On You Tour, named for the Story Pirates' award-winning album and song. The original author of "Cats Sit on You," nine-year old Alex, will be recognized at this highly interactive all-ages show. Alex was just six years old when she submitted the story which was subsequently featured on the Story Pirates Podcast, an award-winning album and now the theme of the 2022 live performance tour. Alex's story reads, in total, as follows: "Cats sit on you. And sometimes they take over the school."

At the show, the cast will perform several fan-favorite numbers, plus create stories and songs on the spot, aided by ideas from real kids in the audience. As Story Pirates Creative Director Lee Overtree says, "I'm still coming to grips with how funny this show is going to be. I can't believe we're really going to be performing live again! The combination of kids' imaginations with the absurd talent of these performers will make for a truly special afternoon. You should come! Yes, you!"

The Story Pirates are world-class comedians, musicians, authors, and teachers who come together to celebrate the words and ideas of kids. Best known for the multiple award-winning and top-rated Story Pirates Podcast, which has been downloaded over 50 million times, the non-profit arm, Story Pirates Changemakers, brings life-changing arts and literacy tools to low-income schools and communities.

The benefit shows always feature influential supporters, sponsors, and children throwing pies in the faces of the Story Pirates. Past guests include Conan O'Brien, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Rachel Bloom, Jon Stewart and more.

For more information about Story Pirates, visit www.storypirates.com. For more information about Story Pirates Changemakers, visit www.storypirates.org.

