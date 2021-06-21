Bob The Drag Queen To Livestream For 24 Hours Tomorrow

Drag superstar,comedian, actor & activist Bob The Drag Queen has announced he will host a 24 hour livestream beginning at 9:00 am PST TOMORROW Tuesday, June 22 HERE and HERE in celebration of his 35th birthday and the upcoming 2nd Annual Black Queer Town Hall HERE event this Saturday, June 26 & Sunday, June 27.

Bob's 35th birthday celebration livestream activities include: podcasting, tik-toking, working out, a living room Cabernet with guest performers, and much more. Follow Bob on his Facebook page HERE, Twitch page HERE and Youtube page HERE to watch the 24 hour livestream.

Black Queer Town Hall is a non-profit organization led by Peppermint and Bob The Drag Queen that is committed to celebrating black queer excellence by supporting and cultivating community, sharing knowledge and uplifting voices. This event is meant to create space to heal, mourn, and rejoice Black Lives while raising money for Black Queer talent and this year's charity, The Knights & Orchids Society. This year's talent includes Bob, Peppermint, Be Steadwell, Big Freedia, Mila Jam, Monet X Change and many more important black artists. View the Black Queer Town Hall commercial HERE and please donate if you are able via the Go Fund Me page HERE

The alter ego of comic/actor Caldwell Tidicue, "Bob The Drag Queen" describes herself as "hilarious, beautiful, talented and...humble." Bob's unabashed confidence won her the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" on season 8 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," multiple acting roles for HBO, Netflix, Sony Tristar, MTV, and VH1. Bob has recently released her second comedy special, "Bob The Drag Queen at Caroline's" available on iTunes, as well as season 4 of " Sibling Rivalry," the podcast she co-hosts with her drag sister Monét X Change. Find Bob and Monét in a city near you in 2022 on their US National Tour of Sibling Rivalry Live. Bob is represented by ICM Partners and managed by Producer Entertainment Group.