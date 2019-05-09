Bob Holz Band Announced At Catalina Jazz Club In Hollywood!

Fresh off the February release of his new album Silverthorne on MVD Audio,drummer Bob Holz has assembled a super group for this special show at Catalina Jazz Club.

Joining Bob are Brandon Fields (saxophone), Mike Miller (guitar), Ben Shepherd (bass) and Billy Steinway (keyboards). Bob has worked and recorded with Larry Coryell, Mike Stern, Stanley Clarke, Ralphe Armstrong and Randy Brecker.

His new album on MVD Audio has received positive reviews in All About Jazz while his last album, Visions: Coast To Coast Connection with Stanley Clarke and Ralphe Armstrong hit #17 on the Jazz Week radio airplay charts and received a rave review in Jazziz Magazine. Holz was recently featured in Modern Drummer Magazine and has established himself as both an accomplished drummer and composer.

Bob attended Berklee College of Music and later studied with Dave Weckl and Billy Cobham. He is signed to MVD Audio,managed by Eric Cohen and produced by Rob Stathis. Don't miss the Bob Holz Band at Catalina Bar and Grill on Tuesday May 28th,2019. Go to www.bobholzband.com for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You