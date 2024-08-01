Blood On The Saddle Set to Bring Punk And Western to Downtown Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pioneering Punk & Western band Blood on the Saddle returns to play a Los Angeles date at the Redwood Bar on August 16, 2024, with the Mike Livingstone Trio and Habegger's Celebrity Telethon. The band is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album and has released "First Blood," a collection of early recordings from the original Blood on the Saddle line-up, and includes several acoustic duets between founder, lead singer, and guitar virtuoso Greg Davis and co-lead singer Annette Zilinskas. The album features early versions of classics like "Ghost on My Heart," "I Wish I Was A Single Girl Again," and "I Thought I Heard Some Thunder."

Formed in 1983, the groundbreaking band has pioneered its hybrid of traditional bluegrass, country, and punk through ten albums and laid the foundation for the Alternative Rock genre in the 90s. The current line-up consists of long-time drummer Dave Frappier and bass player Joe Dean.

The show starts at 8:00 pm, and tickets are $12.00 at the door.

The Redwood Bar

316 W. 2nd St.

Los Angeles CA 90012

https://theredwoodbar.com

About Ton-Up Records

Ton-Up Records is the music division of Ton-Up, Inc. Artists include Blood on the Saddle, Dean Ford, Greg Davis, Eddie Star, JoyBox, Philip Paul Kelly, . An independent creative company, Ton-Up Inc draws it's inspiration from the biker subculture that developed in 1950s Britain. "Doing the Ton" meant going 100mph or over on your motorcycle. Ton-Up, Inc. is applying that idea to our work and the creativity we bring to the world.

Comments

