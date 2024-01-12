Beverly Hills Theatre Guild Launches Playwriting Competition

The competition is accepting applications starting January 1st through April 30th.
The Beverly Hills Theatre Guild's Julie Harris Playwriting Competition is accepting applications starting January 1st through April 30th. This prestigious competition is in its 47th year and attracts interest from around the world.
Each year, 3 winners are selected and are presented with cash prizes for full-length (75 minutes minimum) previously unproduced plays. "Unproduced" means: No previous production (Equity or non-Equity) for which actors or authors were paid or admission was charged, or both. No musicals are eligible. Plays with an occasional song for ambience are considered. The plays must also be unpublished and not currently under any option.
This year, the prizes will be $3,500, $2,500, and $1,500 for first, second and third prizes respectively.
There is a $25 entry fee for submissions. Only one play per entrant will be considered.
To obtain an application to enter the competition, and to see submission rules and guidelines, go to https://beverlyhillstheatreguild.com You can also contact Donna King @ donnaking2015@gmail.com
