Beverly Hills Theatre Guild Launches Playwriting Competition

The competition is accepting applications starting January 1st through April 30th.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season Photo 2 World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season
Interview: Award-Winning Mezzo Soprano Audrey Babcock on Portraying Santuzza in Pietro Mas Photo 3 Interview: Award-Winning Mezzo Soprano Audrey Babcock on Portraying Santuzza in Pietro Mascagni's CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA
Interview: Alison Arngrim Unapologetically CONFESSes She Owns A PRAIRIE BITCH Photo 4 Interview: Alison Arngrim Unapologetically CONFESSes She Owns A PRAIRIE BITCH

The Beverly Hills Theatre Guild's Julie Harris Playwriting Competition is accepting applications starting January 1st through April 30th. This prestigious competition is in its 47th year and attracts interest from around the world.

Each year, 3 winners are selected and are presented with cash prizes for full-length (75 minutes minimum) previously unproduced plays. "Unproduced" means: No previous production (Equity or non-Equity) for which actors or authors were paid or admission was charged, or both. No musicals are eligible. Plays with an occasional song for ambience are considered. The plays must also be unpublished and not currently under any option.

This year, the prizes will be $3,500, $2,500, and $1,500 for first, second and third prizes respectively.

There is a $25 entry fee for submissions. Only one play per entrant will be considered.

To obtain an application to enter the competition, and to see submission rules and guidelines, go to https://beverlyhillstheatreguild.com You can also contact Donna King @ donnaking2015@gmail.com



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
LAs Largest Art Fair to Explore Intersection of Memory, Humanity, and AI Photo
LA's Largest Art Fair to Explore Intersection of Memory, Humanity, and AI

LA Art Show 2024 explores the intersection of memory, humanity, and AI with a global lineup of artists. The fair features international exhibitors, non-commercial programs, and exhibitions celebrating Black History Month and local talent.

2
REDCAT Presents The West Coast Premiere of THE NOSEBLEED, The Obie Award-Winning Show Photo
REDCAT Presents The West Coast Premiere of THE NOSEBLEED, The Obie Award-Winning Show from Aya Ogawa

From Feb. 1 to 3, 2024, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, in association with East West Players, presents the West Coast premiere of The Nosebleed, the 2022 Obie Award-winning show from innovative playwright, performer, translator, and director Aya Ogawa.

3
LACO Showcases Dashon Burton on All-Bach Baroque Program Next Month Photo
LACO Showcases Dashon Burton on All-Bach Baroque Program Next Month

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's intimate and engaging Baroque Series opens with an all-Bach program, curated and led by Concertmaster and Director of Chamber Music Margaret Batjer, featuring acclaimed bass-baritone Dashon Burton.

4
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Los Angeles! Winners include HADESTOWN, LA Opera, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

LA's Largest Art Fair to Explore Intersection of Memory, Humanity, and AILA's Largest Art Fair to Explore Intersection of Memory, Humanity, and AI
REDCAT Presents The West Coast Premiere of THE NOSEBLEED, The Obie Award-Winning Show from Aya OgawaREDCAT Presents The West Coast Premiere of THE NOSEBLEED, The Obie Award-Winning Show from Aya Ogawa
LACO Showcases Dashon Burton on All-Bach Baroque Program Next MonthLACO Showcases Dashon Burton on All-Bach Baroque Program Next Month
Leyendas Del Mariachi Makes U.S. Debut At The SorayaLeyendas Del Mariachi Makes U.S. Debut At The Soraya

Videos

The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show Video
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film
Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse Video
Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: March 26 Hindemith and Nielsen in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: March 26 Hindemith and Nielsen
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/26-3/26)
The Rite of Spring & common ground[s] in Los Angeles The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (2/09-2/11)
Richie Furay in Los Angeles Richie Furay
Smothers Theatre (4/20-4/20)
Peter Pan in Los Angeles Peter Pan
Pantages Theatre (7/09-7/28)
Young Concert Artists on Tour in Los Angeles Young Concert Artists on Tour
Smothers Theatre (1/21-1/21)
Fancy Nancy, The Musical in Los Angeles Fancy Nancy, The Musical
Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center (5/24-6/09)
Darryl Maximilian Robinson In 'Such Stuff As Dreams Are Made On' Video At Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles Darryl Maximilian Robinson In 'Such Stuff As Dreams Are Made On' Video At Lucas Museum of Narrative Art
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (12/15-2/03)PHOTOS
OTR: Lipstick Lobotomy in Los Angeles OTR: Lipstick Lobotomy
Chance Theater (2/07-2/07)
177 LOVERS AND COUNTING: My Life as a Sex Researcher in Los Angeles 177 LOVERS AND COUNTING: My Life as a Sex Researcher
Whitefire Theatre (1/13-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You