Better Lemons Announces 2019 Critics Of The Year Awards

Better Lemons announces the 2019 Better Lemons Critics of the Year Awards, featuring 10 different categories, all selected by audience vote.

Ed Rampell from Hollywood Progressive received the "Fomenter of Revolution" Critic of the Year Award, Jill Weinlein from Onstage Blog was given the "Name Dropper" Critic of the Year title, and Lorenzo Marchessi from The Geek Authority was recognized as the "Say What?" Critic of the Year 2019.

The "Silver Tongue" Critic of the Year Award went to Vanessa Cate from Stage Raw, Ernest Kearney from The TVolution was honored with the "Director" Critic of the Year Award, and the "Up Late" Critic of the Year Award went to Eric Gordon from People's World.

Shari Barrett from Broadway World earned the "Theatre Hound" Critic of the Year Award, while the "I Love LA" Critic of the Year Award was given to Paul Myrvold from Paul Myrvold's Theatre Notes, and the "Enlightenment" Critic of the Year Award was accepted by Deborah Klugman from Stage Raw.

When the voting dust had settled, Steven Stanley from Stage Scene LA was honored as the overall Southern California's 2019 CRITIC OF THE YEAR.

Better Lemons publisher Enci Box said "So much energy is put on attracting theatre critics, reviewers, and writers and we decided it was time to put the spotlight on them and to thank them for the work they do in celebrating Southern California's creative community. This is the first time we have conducted a poll to select the best of the best and we were overwhelmed by the response."

In 2019 Better Lemons had 46 Registered Critics, 1200 registered productions, and of these productions 336 were recognized as SWEET by Southern California's Theatre Critics.

Critics who are registered with Better Lemons are called Registered Critics. These Registered Critics post their own review excerpt to production pages that are registered on Better Lemons. They also give each production a Sweet, Sweet and Sour, or Sour LemonMeter rating.

Better Lemons is Southern California's only theatre review site with a LemonMeter rating and is Southern Californias #1 event calendar. Better Lemons is where producers and publicists can register their productions for free where once a production gets a minimum of three reviews from audience or critics, the listing will receive a LemonMeter rating and eligible for the year end BEST OF SHOW AWARDS.

For more information visit Better-Lemons.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You