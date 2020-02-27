Bassist Jennifer Leitham Plays Blackbox @ The Edye At The Broad Stage

The Broad Stage continues their second year of blackbox @ the edye performances with one of the finest bassists in the world, Jennifer Leitham and her trio, on Friday, March 20 at 8:00pm. Currently Jennifer leads her trio and plays in clubs and concerts around the world. Leitham is also the acclaimed Left Coast Uke.



Jennifer Leitham has been a career Jazz musician for over 45 years. She is a bassist, vocalist, composer, arranger, lyricist, and producer. Lietham is known for playing with many music world masters, including Mel Tormé, Peggy Lee, George Shearing, Doc Severinsen, Woody Herman, Benny Carter, Louis Bellson, Take 6 and k.d. lang, along with countless other great musicians in many genres. Her bass lines have also graced numerous movies and TV shows.



Don Heckman of JazzTimes wrote about Jennifer Leitham, "The world that Leitham has moved in since the early 80s has been at the center of the highest levels of jazz performance. More than 100 recordings as an A-list bassist, eight CDs of her own, long-term stints with Mel Tormé, Doc Severinsen and the Woody Herman Thundering Herd as well as appearances with the likes of Gerry Mulligan, Joe Pass, Louis Bellson, Bill Watrous, Cleo Laine and dozens of others attest to the far-ranging versatility of her playing"



Leitham has played on over 130 albums, and now ten albums of her own. Her "Future Christmas" album was one of the top selling Indie CDs of 2014. Leitham's latest release, "MOOD(S)WINGS," was the number one Crossover Jazz top seller on CD Baby for over eight weeks and was voted one of the top three Jazz CDs of 2015 by the readers of JazzEd magazine.



A feature film documentary about her, "I Stand Corrected" was the winner of 11 best film awards and was screened at film festivals around the world in 2012.



Leitham's music has been popular on streaming platforms, most notably Spotify, with over 3 million streams. In 2019, she was a featured speaker at the Jazz at Lincoln Center/JazzTimes Jazz Congress in New York City.



Her trio consists of Jennifer Leitham on bass, Andy Langham on jazz piano, and Randy Drake on percussion.



Tickets start at $29 and are available at thebroadstage.org, by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting the box office at 1310 11thSt. Santa Monica CA 90401 beginning three hours prior to performance.



Jazz & Blues at The Broad Stage have been made possible by a generous gift from Richard & Lisa Kendall. blackbox @ the edye at The Broad Stage has been made possible by a generous gift from Ann Petersen & Leslie Pam.

