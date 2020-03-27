BWW Spotlight Series: Meet Ronnie Marmo – An Actor, Director, Producer, Playwright, and Artistic Director of Theatre 68 in NoHo

With the current theatre world on hiatus, I have created a Spotlight Series on Broadway World Los Angeles which features interviews with some of the many talented artists who make our Los Angeles theatre community so exciting and vibrant thanks to their ongoing contribution to keeping the arts alive in the City of the Angels. And like all of us, how are they dealing with the abrupt end of productions in which they were involved?

This Spotlight focuses on Ronnie Marmo, an actor, director, producer, playwright, and Artistic Director of Theatre 68 who has been touring the country with his dynamic solo show I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce. I attended the show more than once and was excited to hear the news of its New York City and Chicago production dates, which of course are now on hold. If you missed the show, here's a link to my review: /los-angeles/article/BWW-Review-I-AM-NOT-A-COMEDIANIM-LENNY-BRUCE-Back-in-Town-Honoring-His-Comedic-Genius-and-Dedication-to-Free-Speech-Prior-to-National-Tour-20190828

Shari Barrett (SB): What would you like readers to know about your own theatrical background?

Ronnie Marmo (RM): On stage, I have starred in more than 30 plays. A few of my favorites include my portrayal of Bill Wilson in Bill W. and Dr. Bob, Silva in Baby Doll, Earl in the Los Angeles Premiere of The Late Henry Moss, Danny in Danny and The Deep Blue Sea, and Satan in The Last Days of Judas Iscariot written by Stephen Adly Guirgis.

I completed an audio book in which I portray Lenny Bruce in Lenny's autobiography, How to Talk Dirty and Influence People. Most recently, I wrote and still perform in the long-running, critically-acclaimed and award-winning show, I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce in Chicago (also in Los Angeles and New York), After 305 total performances across all three cities, we are still going strong. And still under the direction of Joe Mantegna.

As a director, I have staged over 50 productions and produced about 100 in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. I was the Artistic Director and Producer of the critically acclaimed first ever 13 by Shanley Festival; which enjoyed a six-month run. I received the Robert Pastorelli Rising Star Award for achievements as an actor, writer, director and producer at the 2010 Garden State Film Festival.

Most importantly, I am proud to continue to serve as the Artistic Director of Theatre 68 (68 Cent Crew Theatre Company) in Los Angeles and New York City. https://theatre68.com/

(SB): What production(s) were you involved with when word went out you needed to immediately postpone/cancel the show?

(RM): We were in production in Chicago for the solo show I wrote and in which I star, I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce. March 15th was my 85th and final (for now) performance in Chicago. That decision was made since the town was shutting down around us, and I felt the best thing for us to do was stop performing and for me to head back to Los Angeles to be near my daughters.

At the same time, both the LA and NY chapters of Theatre 68 were in pre-production for new shows. In LA, we were in the casting stage for the play Stupid Fucking Bird by Aaron Posner. We are slated to open in early June, and have decided to move all of our auditions and pre-production to a virtual platform, hoping we will get to open on time. Of course, we are prepared to postpone if need be for everyone's safety during the pandemic.

In NY, our company was just about to go into casting for an evening of seven one-act plays, all written by Theatre 68 members. We were slated to open late May, which seems lightly unrealistic now. But as said above, we will continue on as if we will open as planned and move things out if need be.

To say I am heartbroken for both chapters would be an understatement. I love these artists and so we will do what we can. But obviously, safety is first for them as well as our supporters.

(SB): How did you communicate the shutdown with your cast and production team?

(RM): I was in constant contact with them throughout the entire process. But quite honestly, as the Artistic Director "the buck stops here" in moments like this, and I could not have made these decisions every step of the way without the incredible leaders I have at Theatre 68 on both coasts.

We communicated over video conferencing, phone calls and back and forth email threads. We used any and every platform possible given the circumstances at that moment. Although, I have to say. for someone who had no idea what 'Zoom' was a few months ago, it's become the biggest part of my life now (laughing).

(SB): I am in the same position in that I must also learn how to use "Zoom" in order to be part of online meetings as well. So, we have more in common than our mutual love of PB&J sandwiches!

(RM): My go-to meal before shows!

(SB): What future productions on your schedule are also affected by the shutdown?

(RM): In the Theatre world, the only thing that was actually on the docket that has now seemingly been delayed was the booking and logistics for the Lenny Bruce National Tour. We signed with Columbia Artists Theatrical and they just began fielding offers right before virus hit.

While productions have been temporarily affected, one major shift in our Theatre 68 community has been that we moved our Monday Night Actors Gym to a virtual platform. To me, the productions we do are fantastic and we are blessed to have done over 100 of them. But the heartbeat of our company is the fact that we get together every Monday night on both coasts and have a 3-hour "class" of sorts where we hold each other accountable with scene work, monologues, improv, cold readings, writing assignments, etc. What makes it very special is that everyone in the company has a voice - there isn't just one individual teacher. Transitioning from us being together on stage every Monday night to moving to Zoom has been the biggest adjustment to the company.

I'm excited to announce that we've had two successful Monday night gyms in NY and LA so far, and they have been inspiring to everyone involved. We're still very focused on acting of course, but I've taken this opportunity to give our artists writing assignments with deadlines. I always preach taking your own career into your own hands and creating your own work. Now they have that opportunity more than ever.

(SB): How are you keeping the Arts alive while at home by using social media or other online sites?

(RM): Well, it's funny you mention that. What started out as a silly idea and something to pass the time about 9 days ago, has become something that many people seem to look forward to watching every day. I have started a Facebook and Instagram live web-show called 'A Bachelor's Guide to Do-mes-ti-ca-tion with Ronnie Marmo!' The first 8 episodes (days) have felt to be more of a cooking show (since that's where I need the most work - I basically can't cook... nor have I ever had to do so for myself and think I single-handedly kept all the take-out restaurants in business.

(SB): I watched the episode where you were driving around your neighborhood and asking viewers about how to make Chicken Parmesan, then took us inside Pinocchio's Deli to purchase what you needed. I really enjoyed the spur-of-the-moment and interactive format, making those watching feel as if we were in there with you.

(RM): I'm trying to mix it up a bit and tomorrow we might just do some laundry together. It's interesting how I end up having severe meltdowns and get hurt every episode, but we're having a lot of fun and there have been a lot of laughs! Honestly, I've learned how to cook eight dishes so far thanks to help of all my viewers. Maybe a cookbook is on the horizon? (more laughs)

(SB): What thoughts would you like to share with the rest of the L.A. Theatre community while we are all leaving the Ghostlight on and promising to return back to the stage soon?

(RM): I'm very proud that Theatre 68 is a part of the NoHo Arts Theatre scene. I have spoken to a dozen or so other theatres in the area and I'm very concerned that many of them will not recover and continue on after virus. We have all been in constant communication and are trying to help each other. I will say, like any other crisis, this has brought us all closer together. I'm trying to encourage all of us to stay positive and try to stay in the day that we're in and not project too far into the future because there are so many unknowns. I'm going to fight like hell to keep Theatre 68 and all the other Theatres in the NoHo Arts District alive and thriving.

Lastly, I just want to say "Thank You" to Broadway World for all of the support it gives to all the theatres small, medium and large. There is never enough advertising dollars and generally speaking, we always need a little more enthusiasm and support for what we do. Broadway World and other press outlets have really kept us afloat even when things are great and especially when the road has become a bit rocky. So thank you for your constant support.

(SB): Thanks so much! It's always my pleasure to get the word out about shows at theaters of all sizes in the greater Los Angeles area, and I appreciate all the kind words of support from readers of my reviews and these Spotlight Series interviews on Broadway World. This writer always likes to know my articles are being read and my contributions to the LA Theatre Community are helping to keep us united as the powerful group of artists I know we are.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories