BWW Review: STEPHEN KING'S IT - A MUSICAL PARODY Soars With Exceptional Vocal & Comic Talents

Stephen King'S IT - A MUSICAL PARODY/written by John Flynn/directed by Nathan Moore/musical direction by Gregory Nabours/Rockwell Table & Stage/thru November 10, 2019

With Stephen King'S IT - A MUSICAL PARODY, Rockwell Musical Parodies assumes the lofty mantle of UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY OF... in presenting a well-oiled selection of amazing vocalists singing hit pop songs that cleverly advance the narrative of cult, non-musical films. Familiar Rockwell Table & Stage talents on and off stage populate this re-imagining of Stephen King's horror flick It. The plot, admittedly slim from the movie, involves a group of kids, The Losers Club, in Derry, Maine encountering a shapeshifting, sewer-dwelling clown, known as Pennywise. Murders, bullying, tickling and dance-offs occur for no definitive reasons. Just go with it. The cast's voices and the resulting laughter will take you to high heaven. Writer John Flynn, director Nathan Moore and choreographer Mallory Butcher combine their theatrical expertise to mine the most laughs, the most gorgeous vocals and the most intricate, well-executed dance moves (especially in New Kids on the Block's "Please Don't Go Girl," Journey's "Anyway You Want IT" and the Britney Spears medley) out of their crazy-talented cast of eight.

As the focal villain of IT, Garrett Clayton completely inhabits and electrifies as Pennywise with his sturdy vocals, high kicks, effortless somersaults, complete splits flat out on the floor, his evil leer and frightening laughs. Clayton's stellar falsetto and slick dance moves grab centerstage in Goldfinger's "99 Red Balloons," Taylor Swifts's "Look What You Made Me Do," and the show-stopping Britney Spears medley. A totally balls-out performance. Bravo, Garrett Clayton!!!

All the kids of The Losers Club (skillfully emoted, sung and danced by Erron Crawford, E.K. Dagenfield, Trevin Goin, Gwen Hollander, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Lana McKissack and Sterling Sulieman) have their moments to shine, both collectively and singularly. Collectively, these seven Raise the Roof in Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." Wow!

Jones stunningly takes on the high vocals and hip pops of Michael Jackson in his "Bad," only to be joined by the vocal prowess of Goin.

McKissack shows off her strong vocal pipes in the medley of Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance" with Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger," and in Journey's "Anyway You Want It," nicely adding her seductive moves.

Hollander shines in her romantic duet with Goin in P!nk's "Just Give Me A Reason."

Besides their smooth vocals, Dagenfield easily handles the lion's share of the comic lines while Sulieman charms with his handling/caressing of the bitten-off forearm and hand of his younger brother and the hilariously ridiculous blood-pacting in Dionne Warwick's "That's What Friends Are For." Sulieman also manages a convincing easy-on, easy-off stutter.

Crawford powerhouses taking the lead in Imagine Dragons' "Believer" and One Directions' "Story of My Life."

As always in a musical parody at Rockwell, musical director Gregory Nabours provides solid musical support and arrangements, with Liam Kevany on guitar, Blake Estrada on bass and Sterling Laws on drums, and Nabours himself on piano.)

You need to see IT before IT goes away. IT will keep you laughing and applauding.

www.rockwell-la.com





