BWW Interview: UNMASKED Co-Director Camille Jenkins Programing The Wallis

The Wallis commemorates Juneteenth with UNMASKED: A THEATRICAL CELEBRATION OF THE BLACK WOMEN'S LIBERATION premiering online June 19, 2021. This collection of short plays by Black female playwrights Dominique Morisseau, Jocelyn Bioh, Ngozi Anyanwu and Stacy Osei-Kuffour will be co-directed by Camille Jenkins and Kimberly Hébert. Camille took some time between her UNMASKED co-directing duties and her programming manager's responsibilities for The Wallis to answer a few of my enquiries.

How did this collaboration between The Wallis and Black Rebirth Collective first come together?

The Wallis and Black Rebirth Collective first started to discuss collaborating with each other in the fall of 2019. Kimberly and I immediately connected and discussed doing a comedy kickback show for The Sorting Room at The Wallis in summer 2020, a show that would have also been in celebration of Juneteenth. As we all know the pandemic happened, and those plans were shelved. However, Kimberly and I remained in touch. Early this year The Wallis reached out to Black Rebirth Collective, they suggested a festival of Black female playwrights, and the rest is history!

What was your criteria in choosing the four UNMASKED playwrights - Dominique Morisseau, Jocelyn Bioh, Ngozi Anyanwu and Stacy Osei-Kuffour? The credit truly goes to Kimberly and Black Rebirth Collective. They presented a number of fantastic short plays written by preeminent Black female playwrights. It truly was an embarrassment of the riches. They have fantastic relationships with each of these playwrights. After reading through multiple plays as a group, we came to the decision that those four were the perfect fit for this moment and the partnership between The Wallis and Black Rebirth Collective.

What were your other possible titles considered before deciding on UNMASKED: A THEATRICAL CELEBRATION OF THE BLACK WOMEN'S LIBERATION? There was really only one other title that came close for us, and that was WITNESS. It didn't quite fit, but this event still evokes that word for us. If you check out the fantastic poster designed by Jacqui Smith, you will even see a nod to that almost title.

Was it a no-brainer to premiere the streaming of UNMASKED on Juneteenth?

Absolutely, a no-brainer! As mentioned before, we had discussed an event on Juneteenth for 2020. Also, BRC has a history of celebrating Juneteenth with their programming. On a personal note, for Kimberly and I, as Black women who are descendants of enslaved people, and for Kimberly as a Texas native, it feels especially vital for us to be lifting up the voices of Black women in theatre on the day of our ancestors' true liberation.

Would you explain the significance of Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is the day of enslaved peoples' actual freedom throughout the United States. Two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the last enslaved people were finally given their freedom in Texas. As we know, the history of this country is full of dichotomy and is complex, to say the least. For many of us who are descendants of those people, this is truly our Independence Day.

What was the production process of capturing these four one-acts on film during these socially-distanced times?

It was a challenge, but all of us at The Wallis, BRC, and PXT Studios were up for it, and I believe that came through. Fortunately, The Wallis has filmed another program since the pandemic began, The Sorting Room Sessions. That experience prepared us for the complexities of filming in a safe, socially distant manner. As directors, Kimberly and I were very thankful to have a great team with us to make sure that all protocols were taken. Our focus was on getting those fantastic performances out of the actors, in spite of the obstacles.

How did you and your co-director Kimberly Hébert divvy up your directing duties?

Kimberly and I are fortunate to have really complementary directing styles. So we naturally found a groove in the rehearsal room and on set! We really are a great match artistically, we supported each other, had different strengths, and brought our unique personalities to the production in a very harmonious way. Most of all we had fun together! Always a lot of laughs! Practically speaking, we each served as a lead on two of the plays, just the main voice on set really. Other than that, it was a true co-direction from play choice to the rehearsal room.

Any future plans to co-produce with Black Rebirth Collective again? Possibly an annual Juneteenth event?

We are certainly hoping to co-produce with BRC again. This has been a great collaboration, and I can certainly see a future with us working together. Really, I want people to see a true co-production between a predominately White institution (PWI) and a Black-led theatre collective. We each brought equal value to this project, and I believe this is very unique! As far as another Juneteenth event, I hope that is the case. I'd love for The Wallis to make space for a holiday that will always be relevant and worth celebrating.

As the programming manager at The Wallis, what sneak peeks can you give our BroadwayWorld readers?

Well, if they haven't already they should get tickets to TEVYE IN NEW YORK! This is our first in-person production since March 2020. We have built a pop-up outdoor theater at The Wallis that is very exciting. I can't wait for people to see it. Other than that, we are hard at work at programming our next season. We also will be announcing some music and dance programs for later this summer.

What upgrades has The Wallis implemented to deal with post-pandemic audiences?

Thanks to our fantastic GM, Michelle Wiesel, we have very well-planned protocols which include stringent cleaning, socially distant seating, and digital tickets. When people arrive to the performance, I think they will feel safe and well looked after in this regard. As we continue to open up more and more, people should know that their safety will be our first priority.

What would you say to encourage audiences to come see UNMASKED?

I would say that they are going to be in for an evening of theatre that will invite them into the beautiful uniqueness of Black women's lives. I believe many people are open to perspectives different than their own, and want to connect with all humans on this earth. This is an event about connection. It is a production about love, laughter, grief, rage, and friendship. We all know about that right? So, I invite everyone to liberate themselves and experience UNMASKED. As the great En Vogue once said, "Free your mind and the rest will follow." Shout out to Kimberly for that one.

