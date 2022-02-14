BWW Interview: Steve Trzaska Finds His True Self in CAMP GINGER

Actor/playwright Steve Trzaska world premiere's his CAMP GINGER for two Saturdays beginning February 26, 2022, at the Little Theater at the Actors Company. Directed by Joy Mamey, CAMP GINGER tells the semi-autobiographical experiences of Steve in summer for other red-headed kids. I had the chance to quiz Steve on his origins of CAMP GINGER.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Steve! Woo hoo! So excited!

What would be your three-line pitch for this show that you wrote and star in?

CAMP GINGER is a semi-autobiographical solo-musical comedy about a fantastical summer camp full of ginger-haired campers and counselors helping a kid named Steve find his true self.

I play multiple characters in this one-person musical about finding and coming to terms with one's true identity. From growing up a redhead to embracing his sexuality, this zany troop of characters at CAMP GINGER share some of Steve's struggles and experiences through "their" stories and songs.

CAMP GINGER was originally scheduled to premiere at the Hollywood Fringe in 2020. How far into pre-production were you when you were notified of the shutdown?

Yes, it was set to premiere at HFF2020. I am normally always way ahead of schedule with everything I do, but I have to say, the show was not nearly as ready as I wanted it to be. I had been working on my script for months, while my composer, Noel Katz, was busy working on the music and lyrics for the show. My original director and I had just set our rehearsal schedule when everything shutdown.

And during the pandemic, I have had my ups and downs of being creative.

I finally got my groove back and have CAMP GINGER right where I want it to be for its first audience.

How was the reception of the virtual excerpt of CAMP GINGER you performed in January 2021?

I was very lucky to be asked by a pilar of the solo community, Jessica Lynn Johnson, to present an excerpt from CAMP GINGER for her Soaring Solo Studios Soaring Solo Salon Series. Say that ten times fast! Ha! I've worked with Jessica on parts of CAMP GINGER a few times and was really excited to do a trial run. It was actually met with great reception from friends and colleagues. I also learned a lot by watching myself and made a lot of changes to the show after that. Such a great learning experience!

Would the craziest encounters in CAMP GINGER be truth or fiction? You know the saying "Truth is stranger than fiction."

So true. So true. The most clever moments of the show come from my truth because only I have had these specific experiences. Only I have lived these truths. And when an audience can relate to them even just a little bit and you can affect them that way, then I have done my job. I have watched many solo shows the past few years and the shows that stood out were the ones sharing their special memories. We all have them.

It's even better to see a storyteller act them out.

Were you ever picked on because of your red hair?

Oh boy, unfortunately, yes. Growing up, I hated my red hair. I stuck out like a sore thumb. And yes, I was picked on because I looked different.

Oh, and because I was pasty white. And because I played the flute. And because I was gay. I explore all of these qualities in my show and, how, in the end, the bullying made me stronger and forced me to embrace my qualities that make me unique.

Working on my show and on my own personal experiences during a time of civil uprising made me realize that even though as a redhead I have experienced a great deal of pain and prejudice, it's only a small fraction of what other people that look or live differently than me experience on a daily basis. I acknowledge my privilege as a white male and strive to support those that are marginalized.

I take it, 'ginger' is not a derogatory term for red heads since you're using it in your title?

The term "ginger" wasn't around when I was growing up. If it was, maybe things would have been different for me.

It's almost now even "cool" to say you are a "ginger." And with more redheads being in the public eye, like Rupert Grint, Amy Adams, Ed Sheeran, and Conan O'Brien, being a redhead doesn't hold as much a stigma as it used to.

What cosmic forces brought Noel Katz to you to write CAMP GINGER's music and lyrics?

Oh, wow! Love this question! Noel Katz and I go way back to Circle in the Square Theatre School in New York City. Best thing I could have done for my acting career was train at a conservatory where I lived and breathed all aspects of theatre daily for two years. Noel accompanied my Singing Interpretation class at Circle. I had been out here in L.A. for several years working mainly on television, film, and commercials when Noel wandered into town. I needed my musical theatre fix, so we re-connected and started chatting. I had seen his clever and witty songs performed in shows and cabarets before, so I knew we would be a good fit. He has really been a huge part of this process and I am so grateful to have him. Oh, and did I mention he is providing LIVE accompaniment for CAMP GINGER? Yep, LIVE music.

Have you worked with your director Joy Mamey before?

I am also very lucky to be working with the lovely Joy Mamey! Joy taught one of my improvisation classes years ago and I remember telling her back then, you know, if I ever do a show where I am playing a bunch of characters, then I need to work with you. I started working with Joy on one of my later drafts of CAMP GINGER and we improv-ed a lot with my existing characters. This revealed a lot of strong qualities in each of them that, in turn, brought upon a major re-write. The most important thing I have learned from Joy during this rehearsal period is that if you are going to change something in the script you MUST have a reason for doing it. Such a good lesson!

Tell us about your experience originating a role in your first Off-Broadway musical UNCLE PIRATE at the Vital Theatre Company in 2010.

There really is nothing like originating a role on stage. It's a very intense and rewarding process. And I love it because you get to "play" more than you ever get to with a show that is already written and staged. You normally are working closely with the writer of the book (Ben H. Winters) and of the music/lyrics (Drew Fornarola), plus the director (Jeremy Dobrish). There are constant re-writes that you have to learn all the way up until the show opens. I mean, we are talking learning whole songs and multiple pages of dialogue at a drop of a hat. So worth it though!

Which of your attributes would you credit to you booking your very first commercial audition upon arrival to Los Angeles?

Well, it's funny, because it was those qualities that I was bullied for when I was growing up, my red hair and my pasty white skin.

I have embraced all these qualities now and am fully present at auditions and shoots.

That's what books jobs: confidence and bringing your true self to what the writer has written.

You joined the Los Angeles Gay Men's Chorus in 2017? Were you ever star-struck by the various guests that sang with GMCLA?

It was such a fantastic experience performing with such a renowned chorus. I was lucky enough to be cast as one of the BOOK OF MORMON soloists my first concert with GMCLA. I've had many a star-struck moment working on numerous concerts and benefits with Stephen Schwartz, Shoshana Bean, Chrissy Metz and Leslie Jordan. Oh, and my most fav fan-girl moment was opening L.A. Pride with Paula Abdul.

She's the sweetest!

You were born and raised in Las Vegas. How old were you when you first realized convenience stores didn't all have slot machines in them?

Yes, I was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. People ARE actually from there. I always wanted to move somewhere else, so I could come back and be a tourist. Tourists have the best time in Vegas! What do they say, 'What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas?' Ha!

My family and I would take summer road trips each year to different beach cities in California and that's when I realized gambling in grocery stores was not the norm. Thank goodness I never was much of a gambler, I'd be broke.

What's in the near future for Steve Trzaska?

2022 for Steve Trzaska is starting off huge and the rest of the year is going to be epic! Besides CAMP GINGER making its World Premiere, I just shot a commercial that may be airing during a "huge sports matchup" soon... wink, wink. Also, have a few other television show spots coming out this year as well.

And, since I didn't get to do HFF2020, maybe HFF2022 will be in the cards for me, too. It's such a great and supportive community of artists and I'd love to have that experience.

Thank you again, Steve! I look forward to checking you out in CAMP GINGER.