BWW Interview: Skirball's Laura Mart Exploring New Worlds Through Star Trek

The Skirball Cultural Center will house the Los Angeles debut exhibit of Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds opening October 7, 2021. Organized by the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), Seattle, under license by ViacomCBS Consumer Products, this comprehensive exhibition will display costumes, props, scripts of the original Star Trek TV series, as well as its numerous reincarnations that successfully followed.

Had the chance to get some inside scoop on this encompassing presentation - a Trekkie's must-see - from Laura Mart, Skirball's managing curator.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Laura!

Was it a no-brainer to agree with the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) to house Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds at the Skirball?

When our curatorial team saw Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds at MoPOP, we were struck by its focus on themes that are at the heart of what we do at the Skirball. The exhibition looks at why Star Trek so strongly resonates with generations of fans, and at the heart of that are Star Trek's inclusivity and optimism. During a time of intense social upheaval, the 1960s, it looked to a future where humanity had set aside its divisions and overcome deep problems like poverty and war to peacefully explore the stars. It also showed generations of young people that they, too, could be leaders in science and exploration. Not only did it imagine the heroic technological advances necessary to travel at warp speed across the galaxy, or the awe-inspiring visuals of deep space, but it also highlighted the power of the human spirit to dream, achieve, and build a better future.

Star Trek was also a tremendous milestone for representation in media. It was the first television show to feature a Black woman in a leading role - Nichelle Nichols as Lt. Uhura, Communications Officer aboard the Starship Enterprise. Thematically, it also dealt explicitly with ideas like respecting cultural difference and honoring the contributions of crewmembers with different skillsets. As an organization that promotes ideals like equality and justice and celebrates the joy of connections across communities and generations, Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds felt like an authentic fit for us.

Do you know who owns the majority of these Star Trek items? MoPOP? Private donor?

The Star Trek artifacts on display come from MoPOP's collection as well as a variety of archives and private collections.

When did you start the move-in of Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds?

Installation began last week(middle of August)!

Any special modifications to the existing Skirball showrooms to house this extensive exhibit?

Our largest gallery is over five thousand square feet, so we were prepared for the size of this exhibition. Not only that, but the architecture of our Moshe Safdie-designed gallery - with its expansive, almost futuristic-looking arched ceiling - complements the build of the exhibitry in a wonderful way.

What COVID precautions has Skirball instituted for the returning guests?

At the Skirball, we take our community's safety seriously. In order to provide a safe gallery experience, we are operating on an advance reservation-only system with limited capacity, so visitors can rest at ease that the exhibition will not be crowded! We have also enhanced our air-filtration systems and cleaning protocols. We also ask visitors to do their part to keep our community healthy. Visitors must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of their visit, and all visitors must wear masks at all times (except children two and under). We are also asking visitors to keep a safe distance from one another, wash or sanitize their hands frequently, and stay home if they are feeling unwell.

This exhibition includes memorabilia, set pieces, and props from the television series, spinoffs, and films. Any specific piece you gravitate to whenever you walk through the exhibit?

For me, it's all about the costumes! Garments have an aura - traces of the people who wore them, the characters they created, and the worlds they inhabited. To see Lt. Uhura's original Starfleet uniform dress was truly special for me. We are also showing captain's uniforms worn by Kirk, Picard, Sisko, Janeway, and Georgiou, as well as Seven of Nine's infamous catsuit and some other fun surprises.

Were you a Trekkie growing up? Or did you become a fan in later Star Trek reincarnations?

My brother was the real Star Trek fan in my household. I'd watch it with him sometimes. But since I started watching in preparation for the exhibit, I've really gotten into The Next Generation, Voyager and Picard.

What's your favorite episode?

That is a very difficult question. One sticks with me above others, which is "Darmok" from Star Trek: The Next Generation. In this episode, Captain Picard is captured by aliens who communicate only in metaphors based on their culture's mythology. To make peace and return to his ship safely, Picard must learn to communicate with the captain of the alien ship in his own language as they fight a dangerous enemy together. It's a powerful commentary on the power of language and respect for cultural difference in building alliances.

Who's your favorite character?

I'm a Janeway fan. I like her combination of empathy and gravitas.

Any signature lines you like to quote?

There's a line I love from the original series episode, "Is there In Truth No Beauty?"

DR. MIRANDA JONES: "I understand, Mister Spock. The glory of creation is in its infinite diversity."

SPOCK: "And the ways our differences combine to create meaning and beauty."

You've worked for the Skirball since 2016 in various positions. Prior to this Star Trek exhibition, what exhibit do you feel most proud of in having a hand in?

I've been at the Skirball since 2014. In that time, I've worked on many shows that I am proud of, but my favorite by far was Another Promised Land: Anita Brenner's Mexico in 2017.

For the uninitiated, would you describe the responsibilities of a curator?

The responsibilities of a curator range quite a bit depending on the institution, but generally, curators oversee museum exhibitions and collections. We do everything from planning permanent gallery installations to creating original exhibitions about different topics.

What courses would you suggest to one wanting to pursue a position as curator?

There are many paths towards becoming a curator, but most involve a combination of content knowledge and hands-on training. A combination of history, art history, and museum studies classes would be a great place to start.

What would be your most inviting, most convincing sales spiel for Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds?

Star Trek has inspired generations of fans for over fifty years with its optimistic, inclusive vision of the future. Come immerse yourself in the worlds of Star Trek, learn more about its rich history, explore rare artifacts, and engage with fun interactive activities that are sure to delight fans and fans-in-the-making.

Any sneak peaks for exhibits in the near future?

Yes! In the spring of next year, we will be opening two long-awaited exhibits. I'll Have What She's Having: The Jewish Deli looks at the phenomenon of the Jewish deli - a combination of Jewish immigrant foodways and American inventions - and examines how delis became beloved gathering spaces for people from different backgrounds. Talking Back to Power: Projects by Aram Han Sifuentes is an exhibition we are creating with contemporary artist Aram Han Sifuentes, who harnesses the power of community and collaboration to create powerful works that center the perspectives and labor of immigrants.

Thank you again, Laura! I look forward to revisiting the Skirball after all these locked-down months.

For advance time-entry tickets to Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds through February 20, 2022; log onto www.skirball.org/exhibitions/star-trek-exploring-new-worlds