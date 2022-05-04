BWW Interview: Shareen Mitchell Answers The Fashionable Question WHO ARE YOU

Greenway Arts Alliance, in association with Two Sisters Media, presents the world premiere of Who Are You, written and performed by Shareen Mitchell, beginning May 13, 2022, with Kate Jopson directing this one-woman show. Shareen made some time to answer a few of my queries into her show, her fashion background and Two Sisters Media.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Shareen!

How appropriate that you're world premiering Who Are You at Greenway Court Theatre. The previous incarnation of your show's subject matter Shareen Vintage first existed as a clothing vendor at Greenway's Art Alliance Melrose Trading Post in 2004. Did you choose Greenway Court purposely to world premiere? Or was this just by chance coincidence?

I did a reading of Who Are You in the late fall, here in Los Angeles. At the time, we were in a long negotiation with a commercial producer regarding streaming and stage rights for the play. I invited Pierson Blaetz of Greenway to hear the play simply because he is mentioned in the story. During the post show reception Pierson asked me if Greenway could premiere the play. We realized that perhaps it was a perfect alignment. We share the values and intention of the Greenway Arts Alliance and stand by the market's potential to help raise up young entrepreneurs. The tie-in to my past at the market was too resonant to ignore and we have only the greatest confidence in the creative vision of both Pierson and Whitney Weston, the co-artistic directors.

What sparked you to write Who Are You?

In 2004, I went through a massive shift in understanding due to a series of difficult and then miraculous events. You might say I went through a metamorphosis. A metamorphosis is not a change. It is first a death and then a re-birth into something completely new. It is also defined as "occurring by natural and supernatural forces." Fascinating! And in my case, true. How does the process of radical, positive change occur in a human life? What is it that aids and what is it that inhibits that process? I wrote Who Are You to better understand and to honor the most important moment of my life.

What would your three-line pitch for Who Are You be?

In a last-ditch effort to affect change in her life, an isolated woman held captive by her fears and trapped by her own entitlement is forced to surrender to her fate. The vulnerability of humility makes her receptive to direction and kindness and she is inspired to create a world that brings her into meaningful relationships with others. You will laugh, cry and leave the theater filled with hope.

Why do you describe Who Are You as a 'memory play'?

I am both the narrator and the actor in the play. I share memory both sensorially, and in the short and long term.

What cosmic forces brought you together with your director Kate Jopson?

The same cosmic forces from which came the writing of the play, the interest of so many supporters, the commitment to produce by Greenway. Pierson Blaetz had one thought for me as a director and that was Kate. After meeting her I knew that we needed to look no further. Her talent is great, and I feel her perfect alignment to my play.

What do you remember of your first experiences at the Melrose Trading Post? The girls. The young women that I attracted. They were talented, eager, smart, creative and inspiring. They also all wanted the same thing. To be seen, to be understood and to be supported in expressing themselves with originality.

What did you want to be in when you grew up: in the fashion industry, acting or writing?

I wanted to act but I was not allowed to study acting. I went to Smith College and my father had no intention of paying that tuition for me to "learn how to sing and dance." I studied science and French literature. When I graduated, I figured if I couldn't live my first love, I would live my second, and I got a job in the fashion departments of Mademoiselle Magazine and then Vogue. After a few years in the world of fashion and then on the agency side of the modeling industry, I became an actor on my own terms and quickly began to work.

What got you into selling vintage clothing?

I do not sell vintage clothing anymore. However, (spoiler alert) what got me into selling vintage in 2004 were cosmic forces and they are explored in my play.

What inspired you to form Two Sisters Media?

Two screenplays inspired my sister and me to form our production company. One is a true and shocking story of racial injustice and the other concerns a marginalized and bullied young boy. I'm very interested in seeing talented people arrive, and my sister is a film buff and carries within her a great knowledge of actors and the roles they have played. We both care to tell important stories. At the time, Who Are You was not yet written. When I had the first act, I asked my sister if she would listen to me read it. She agreed to give me her time reluctantly, not having been a fan of my previous efforts. 40 minutes later she was in tears and amazement. She encouraged me to write the second act. Her belief in this play is the reason that it has come this far. We have together done eight workshops to hone the script and spent hours in meetings and with attorneys considering possibilities for this play's future. We are grateful for the generous support that we are receiving.

What were your duties working at Vogue, Mademoiselle and Elite Model Management?

Assistant to Senior Fashion editor at Mademoiselle, associate bookings editor at Vogue, national scout at Elite and co-director of Elite paris. Duties at the magazines, serve brilliant women in making and producing art, and at Elite, find beauty, nurture and protect it, and find outlets that will celebrate and value it.

Any interesting stories you can share from your stints in fashion?

How much time do you have? I was at Isabella Rossellini's first Vogue cover shoot with Richard Avedon. I found Stepanie Seymour in San Diego and was responsible for Stephanie, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista when they first came to Paris to build their books. I visited Azzedine Alaia's studio in Paris with super models and he gave me two fabulous dresses because he knew that I felt invisible there with these extraordinary beauties. So kind. John Sahag cut my hair for me on a set and taught me to trust the beauty of my natural curls. The brilliant Polly Allen Mellon taught me everything I needed to know about professionalism and the art of understatement. She was the hardest of task masters but when I look back it is she to whom I feel most grateful for teaching me that what you make important becomes important.

What gives you greater gratification: onstage taking your bows during curtain call? Or finding the perfect match of outfit and customer?

My interest is in intimacy with other humans. I dress women in order to be in meaningful exchange and relationship. I tell stories on stages because I can be in a meaningful exchange with more than a few people at a time. I consider that to be a privilege, and an act of trust. We are confronting an epidemic of loneliness. We concern ourselves with the overwhelming increase in drug addiction, but the real issue is what is at the root. Loneliness. I have been there. I know. People are at risk because they are isolated and without true intimacy. Intimacy requires contact as it must include vulnerability. So much of modern life permits us to eclipse true contact with other humans. And this very thing is the only thing worth doing on any given day. Connect to others. I do what I do to make contact and to have it be truthful and intimate.

What's in the near future for Shareen Mitchell?

I have written the screenplay adaptation of A Tantalizing, based on the one-act play written by William Mastrosimone. Two Sisters is producing. The film will be directed by Frank Military. We are about to cast the lead role. A dignified and broken man in his late 70's. This is a tour de force for an actor. Likely, we will also concern ourselves with the next step for Who Are You as there is interest in its future.

Thank you again, Shareen! I look forward to checking out your wares and memories at Greenway Court!

Thank you, Gil. No wares. I do not sell vintage clothing anymore, but yes, I so look forward to sharing my work on stage in memory and in song with you. Thank you for taking an interest in my story. I look forward to meeting you.