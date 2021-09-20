BWW Interview: Sandra Bernhard Always Truthful In Her DECADEs OF MADNESS & MAYHEM

Comedian/actress Sandra Bernhard will be enthralling her adoring audience with A DECADE OF MADNESS AND MAYHEM, a night of her standup comedy, October 8, 2021 at The Wallis. Renown for her outspokenness and outrageousness, the always very candid Sandra will speak her witty mind in her usual laughs-inducing act that only Sandra Bernhard can do. Had the chance to delve a little into Sandra's always deliberating psyche.

Thank you for talking the time for this interview, Sandra!

This is not your first rodeo with The Wallis. You've done SANDRA MONICA BLVD: COAST TO COAST in 2016 and SANDEMONIUM in 2018. What aspects about The Wallis that keeps you coming back to perform there?

I love the vibe. I worked in Beverly Hills for years and it's like being at home. it's chic and fun.

You debuted A DECADE OF MADNESS AND MAYHEM in one of your annual holiday shows at Joe's Pub in New York City. What would your three-line pitch for this show be?

If you need to clear out your psyche, reboot your soul, and go back to square one; come see Sandy.

How long did it take for you to give birth to MADNESS AND MAYHEM?

As in all of my shows, they are a work in progress. Even if the house is finished, you might bring in a new couch. That's what my shows are like.

What emotions run through you performing before your first live audience since lockdown at Manhattan's City Winery in August?

Joy, appreciation, elation.

How set in stone are your shows? Does writer Sandra Bernhard get mad at performer Sandra Bernhard when she goes off script?

No. She embraces and encourages her to work that muscle as much as possible.

Do you jot down observation notes all the time when you're out and about for later comedy ideas?

All the time, constantly, overhearing conversations on the street, observing human behavior, something off kilter. It all goes into the batter.

Your career as a comedienne started in 1977 when you were cast in The Richard Pryor Show, and you've been working steadily ever since. How has the field of comedy changed throughout the years for you? Less taboo subjects to joke about now than before?

Well, it's always a challenge to remain fresh. So even if you can't be as bodacious as you once could, you find new ways to enter subjects that keep you inspired.

What were the network censors like on the skits that did air (i.e. Richard machine-gunning all of his white fans, a descriptive lesbian experience, a nude Richard shown in the title sequence with his genitals blocked out a la a Ken doll)?

As you can imagine, very strict. It was the main reason Richard chose not to continue the show.

Any subjects today that you wouldn't touch with your comedic ten-foot pole?

Yes. But even talking about them in an interview, is better left unsaid.

Do you prefer performing your act live or inhabiting a character in a scripted film or TV project?

Nothing makes me happier than performing live but taking a break doing someone else's project is a welcome relief.

You have not been shy when it comes to nudity. What was your motivation for agreeing to shoot a nude Playboy pictorial in 1992? Body image pride? A F-off to the establishment? A fun thing to do?

It was a nod to that kind of glamour when nudity was a wink, a tongue in cheek, another level to being funny smart and uninhibited.

Can you recall any of your routines from your very first Comedy Store gig?

My first night up was at the Ye Little Club on Canon Drive, I stood staring at the crowd, "I'm a Medium. I understand you're a small and you're an extra-large."

If you could, what encouraging words would you say to your teenage self?

I was able as a teenager to visualize almost everything that I was able to accomplish in my career. I was fearless. So not much else needed to be said.

You've played in venues all over the globe. Is there one place you haven't been that you'd love to dazzle an audience at?

I keep thinking I want to perform in Paris, but not sure if it would translate. Also Berlin where I have a following. I must make that happen!

What's in the near future for Sandra Bernhard? More bookings of MADNESS & MAYHEM? A new live show? Another Playboy pictorial?

No more nudes, but shows unlimited. TV, film 100%. Every aspect of what I love doing, unfolding like a beautiful flower.

Thank you again, Sandra! I look forward to laughing my ass off at your Wallis show!