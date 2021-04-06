BWW Interview: Mentalist MICHAEL GUTENPLAN On Creating Magic & Wonder

Laguna Playhouse will present for one-night-only master magician/mentalist/psychic MICHAEL GUTENPLAN live Zooming April 24, 2021. A fixture at the Magic Castle and venues and arenas all over the world, Michael has wowed people of all ages and backgrounds in his 20+-year career.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Michael!

Is this live Zoom show you've been doing during this pandemic be all brand new material? Or will there be elements from your previous shows EXTRAORDINARY DECEPTIONS, THE SPY MAGIC SHOW, and THE MEMBERS ONLY SHOW?

Great question! The show is ful of outstanding and original magic, and mind reading always need the help of the audience. My goal was to create a unique show that is unlike anything else others are performing. Over the past twelve months, my virtual show has evolved and changed. This virtual show is totally different from my in-person performances, and there are indeed elements from my past public shows, including quite a few from EXTRAORDINARY DECEPTIONS. I would say the show has changed about 80% from the very first one I performed twelve months ago, with new material being added and adjusted!

What technical issues came into play in performing your act via Zoom as opposed to having in-person audiences?

I'm proud to say that the magic and mentalism performed in the virtual show is performed exactly as if someone was in the room with me. I don't use any camera tricks or hide anything. The biggest issue is being able to interact and engage with the audience. Since I am always interacting and working with The Audience (i) had to break the boundaries of the Zoom room and make it feel like we're all together. With the help of my tech team, I've successfully found ways to make everyone feel like we're all together, and truly interact with my audience. And it's that reason I like to think of it as an in-person audience, because, at least on a psychic level, we're all together for the show!

What cosmic forces brought you and Laguna Playhouse together for this show?

As a third-generation psychic, I've been brought up to listen to the universe - and the universe led me to Laguna Playhouse. Sometimes things just work out, and this has been one of the easiest groups to work with. Their subscribers are truly lucky to be part of such a fantastic organization.

For the uninitiated, would you describe the differentiating qualities of a magician vs. a mentalist vs. a psychic?

Magic is "How did he do that?" Mentalism is "How could he possibly know that?" A psychic is a bit more tricky. I think we all have psychic qualities and it's called intuition. The only difference is that I've worked on and honed my psychic abilities. The tagline for my show is "Can he unlock your psychic potential." During the show, members of the audience experience their own moments in the spotlight as they unlock the powers we all have. From receiving a thought telepathically to knowing the winning lottery numbers on a ticket - it's amazing what our minds can do when we focus!

You're a third-generation psychic. Can you share your family's professional history with us?

My father and grandfather both think they're psychic. We don't talk to the dead. We're intuitive psychics - we trust our gut instincts. My grandfather is the one who actually got me into magic - and later revealed our family history of being psychic. My grandfather's first cousin had a intuitive instinct to purchase a lottery ticket (the Irish Sweepstakes), and he won the grand prize! This is how the family came to America in the 30s. Also, my grandfather's great uncle was the world famous Russian mentalist Wolf Messing. Talk about a family with psychic history! My grandfather and father never performed - they just used it for business and in their daily life - but they firmlybelieve it's real, and I often get a call from my father telling me about his psychic abilities! They have some interesting stories of their own. My grandfather once went to Roswell, New Mexico to "investigate" the UFO crash.. but it was about twenty-five years after the crash! But yes, we believe that it's real.

How old were you when you were taught your first trick?

I've been doing magic tricks my whole life. I am magic's biggest fan and was always performing something when I was younger. Usually a few tricks for family during a holiday dinner. It wasn't until my first year of college (Carnegie Mellon University) that I actually went into a magic shop and started to learn real magic. I became obsessed with it and haven't lost my love yet!

I was watching one of your YouTube videos in which you stated that everyone has psychic powers. How do you recommend civilians unlock their psychic potential?

Just start trusting yourself. Listen to that little voice or instinct. Go with your gut. Instinct is like a muscle. You need to work it to make it stronger.

Do you prefer the intimacy of working a small room? Or playing to a large house?

I love being on the big stage because the energy in the room can't be faked... but I love small shows for families or companies because we can get to know each other a bit more and do more intimate stuff like palm readings.

You've correctly predicted the results of the last eight Super Bowls and the past twelve Kentucky Derbies. Would you elaborate on the time you correctly predicted fifteen consecutive spins of the roulette wheel at the Cosmopolitan Casino in Las Vegas and consequently banned for life?

All of the above are true! The Cosmo one is crazy. I kept closing my eyes, a number would pop in and I'd put down a chip. I made a bundle, and eventually the management asked me to step away from the table. They brought me into a back room - which was pretty scary - and had me wait for what seemed like forever. Once they realized I was not cheating they politely informed me I was no longer welcomed on their property. I still have an official trespass warrant - and when I go to Vegas I have to walk around the building!

You've performed all over the world. Do you find that your act needs no translation wherever you are? Or do you adapt your show according to the country you're in?

Magic is a universal language. I love the look of wonder no matter where I am- from Vietnam to Nairobi, Egypt to France - the magic speaks for itself. For the mind reading and psychic stuff, I have found that thankfully most people in the world speak a little English - or there is someone in the room that does - and they can translate.

Is there some venue that you haven't played that you would love to wow its audience?

I would love to get back to doing my show for a New York Audience... but I think there are theaters across the nation that would love the show too... and that's where I really want to perform. In the small towns and communities where not everyone can get to NYC or to one of my private shows. I want to take my show to the people so they can see that their psychic potential can be unlocked. And honestly, that's why I'm so thrilled to be performing for Laguna Playhouse. They are giving their audience a truly once in a lifetime experience that is usually reserved for the lucky few who get to experience my private performances.

We're in the home stretch of the pandemic - should we still be doing virtual shows?

In a race, the last mile is usually when you need the most encouragement. That's where we are right now. For the most part we're still not able to enjoy in-person shows, so virtual shows are what is currently accessible. With that in mind, and considering everything going on in the world right now, my show is actually designed to be fun. It's simply an enjoyable, fun, and interesting show. I don't add layers of drama or intrigue... I give you an enjoyable hour where you can leave the "mishagas" of the world and be amazed at my - and your - psychic powers. It's something we all need right now! The end may be in sight, but that really means we're still in it!

What is the script you're manifesting for 2021 for Michael Gutenplan?

I am vaccinated - and ready to hit the road to perform for audiences across the nation. We've been without interpersonal, in-person interaction for a full year and it's time to give everyone an evening of entertainment they'll never forget!

Thank you again, Michael! I look forward to Zooming you April 24.

