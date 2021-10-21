BWW Interview: Jordan Hull Happily Hustle-ing Between The L Word & CLARE

The Echo Theater Company's world premiere production of POOR CLARE will finally open in October (now already in previews), 19 months after the originally scheduled March 2020 opening was shuttered by the pandemic. Playwright Chiara Atik spins the medieval story of St. Francis Assisi into a modern tale seen through the eyes of his sister Clare Assisi. Echo associate artistic director Alana Dietze directs the POOR CLARE cast of Kari Lee Cartwright, Martica De Cardenas, Tony DeCarlo, Ann Noble, Michael Sturgis and Donna Zadeh, with Jordan Hull as the titular Clare.

Had the opportunity to throw out some questions to the steadily working Jordan.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Jordan!

What cosmic forces brought you together with Echo Theater Company and POOR CLARE?

I am so grateful to be working with the Echo Theater Company. I had been an admirer of theirs for a long time and it wasn't until an old acting teacher who works with Echo reached out to me about the role of Clare.

Are you familiar with any of Chiara Atik's other works?

Unfortunately, I wasn't aware of Chiara Atik's work until now, but I couldn't be happier to not only read her work but also play with it. Chiara is a one of kind writer with a brilliant and beautiful mind. Her words are sacred to me now.

What attracted you to play Clare?

I was attracted to play Clare because I haven't dipped my toes into theatre for a while, and it seemed like a beautiful first professional role. The people involved with POOR CLARE played a huge part as well. And as a character, Clare's convictions about the world and her values are something I am very inspired by. I was excited to discover more about myself and my own relationship with my values through this role.

What would your three-line pitch for POOR CLARE be?

POOR CLARE is about a young, affluent, and privileged woman who meets the radical St. Francis who begins to challenge the systems she actively and passively participates in. And once she becomes aware, she begins to question. And her questions become more and more existential, leaving her to make a life defining choice.

If you were to submit Clare on a dating website, what qualities would you include in her profile?

If Clare was on a dating site, then she would list her qualities as pious, wealthy, and in possession of a sizable dowry.

How safe did you feel shooting The L Word: Generation Q when quarantine restrictions loosened up?

I felt incredibly safe and lucky while shooting The L Word: Generation Q. Everyone came together and made sure we could make our show in the safest way possible.

What else did you do to keep creatively sane during the lockdown months?

During lockdown, my outlets were music, writing, and video games. Nothing beats a lazy day of Minecraft while listening to a podcast or something in the background.

Was your family's move from Iowa to Los Angeles when you were thirteen motivated by your pursuit of an acting career?

Yes, I moved to California when I was thirteen with my family from Iowa in order to pursue acting. I feel incredibly privileged and lucky to have been able to move in the first place. And if it wasn't for my family being so supportive and giving, I wouldn't be where I am today.

You've done many an interview raving about your The L Word: Generation Q co-star Jennifer Beals. Have you seen one of my all-time favorite films, her 1983 Flashdance?

I actually have never seen Flashdance! Once I got the role all my friends and family told me to go watch it. But when I finally watch the movie, I want it to be almost ceremonial.

Any juggling of overlapping schedules of shooting The L Word: Generation Q, Hustle and POOR CLARE?

Thankfully, all the projects lined up, so they were one right after the other. I shot Hustle in October 2020, then The L Word started November 2020. Then I went back to finish Hustle in September of 2021 and begin rehearsals for POOR CLARE in October. It all worked out!

What's on Jordan Hull's radar for the near future?

My upcoming Netflix film Hustle is going to come out sometime in spring of 2022, fingers crossed! Be on the lookout!

Thank you again, Jordan! I'm anxious to meet your Clare.