BWW Interview: John Waters' Fav Traci Lords - Now a Woman BEHIND BARS

Tom Eyen's cult classic WOMEN BEHIND BARS will take up residency on The Montalbán stage for a two weekend-run beginning January 24, 2020. Scott Thompson directs an ensemble of eclectic pop culture stars, including Traci Lords as the head troublemaker Gloria. Traci was most gracious to take some time to answer a few of my inquisitive questions.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Traci!

What cosmic forces brought you together with this production?

Being cast as "Gloria" in WOMEN BEHIND BARS is a truly divine twist of fate! I'm told that, one insomnia-induced evening, our director Scott Thompson was awake channel surfing when my snarling face (as Wanda Woodward) appeared on screen in John Waters' movie Cry-Baby. Gloria, like Wanda, is a sexual terrorist. If Wanda had gone to jail, embraced her lesbian tendencies and got her ass kicked by the system, you'd have the makings of Gloria in WOMEN BEHIND BARS!

WOMEN BEHIND BARS was originally an off-Broadway hit for playwright Tom Eyen back in 1975. Have you seen any productions of WOMEN BEHIND BARS?

Sadly, I haven't seen any productions of WOMEN BEHIND BARS!

Describe WBB in a few lines:

They've been stripped and caged, and we feel their hot rage!

Are you looking forward to working with fellow John Waters alumae Mink Stole?

I'm so thrilled to work with Mink again! It's been nearly 30 years since we filmed Cry-Baby together. I love that she's playing bible-thumping Granny. Gloria and Granny loathe each other, and their interactions are some of my favorite moments.

In an alternate universe, what circumstances would find WOMEN's Gloria interacting with Cry-Baby's Wanda Woodward and Eastsiders' Valerie? (i.e.; Waiting for a Real ID at the DMV? Hanging out at a neighborhood singles bar? Buying baby clothes at a department store?)

I could see Gloria, Wanda and Val collide at a fluff-n-fold in West Hollywood, CA!

WOMEN BEHIND BARS will be your theatrical debut. You've performed live as yourself in numerous singing gigs in your career. Do you think this will be more, or less challenging to perform live in a character, as opposed to being yourself?

Performing as a character is a welcome layer! I've always found "being myself" the most vulnerable on stage.

What's in the near future for Traci Lords? More singing? More thea-ta? More TV/films? More behind the scenes?

I'm working on a new film project that I'm also co-writing and may direct. 2020 is the year where I'm going to really go after character roles and also be more aggressive in creating my own opportunities.

Are you familiar with The Montalbán Theatre (formerly the Doolittle Theater)?

I absolutely love the new rooftop theater at The Montalbán! It's the perfect date night experience! I can't believe I'm on the menu in 2020! HA!

Do you have a favorite line you've come to love in WOMEN BEHIND BARS?

"Ok, girls, I'm soaping mine. Are you soapin' yours?"

What kind of response would you love from The Montalbán audiences after WOMEN's curtain call? (Laughs? Tears? Stomping feet?)

Glee would be good! Belly laughs and snorts!

Thank you again, Traci! I look forward to meeting your Gloria and the rest of the WOMEN!

Hope to see you in the cell block! Thanks!

For ticket availability and show schedule through February 2, 2020; log onto ci.ovationtix.com/35162/production/1012704?performanceId=10425079





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories