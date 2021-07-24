BWW Interview: CHICO'S ANGELS Kurt Koehler Always Bringing the CAMP To His ANGELS

CHICO'S ANGELS' Frieda Laye will return live to the Cavern Club Celebrity Theater stage in CHICO'S ANGELS director/creator Kurt Koehler's latest FRIEDA THE 13th: CAMP BLOOD. This short, five-performance run beginning August 6, 2021 will also feature Julie Brown, Dustyn Gulledge, Jenna Perusich, Craig Taggart, Lennon Hobson, Kalan Tauck, Hayes Dunlap and Reba Areba.

Caught up with Kurt after months of missing the CHICO'S ANGELS frivolities.

Thanks for taking the time for this interview, Kurt! It's been a loooong time since I've seen you and your CHICO'S ANGELS. How have your Angels and Bossman been? Everybody healthy?

Everyone is surviving even with all the crazy people in the world. I think we're alive.

So what was the tiny spark that ignited you to write FRIEDA THE 13th: CAMP BLOOD with Danny Casillas (aka Frieda Laye)?

I've always wanted to branch out of CHICO'S ANGELS with other parodies and Danny was an eager partner. We've written two shows now PERFECT HALLOWEEN combining two Jamie Lee films HALLOWEEN and PERFECT, and now our send up to Camp Horror classics including FRIDAY THE 13th. The spark is the love for horror films we both share.

What would your three-line pitch of FRIEDA THE 13th: CAMP BLOOD be?

Just when you thought it was safe to go camping. We're headed to Musical Theatre Camp for what seems to be an innocent summer getaway of showtunes and horny teens, but strange things and dead counselors pile up as they are hunted by an unseen monster. I hope you can run in those heels.

How long did it take for you and Danny to write this?

Good question, because we started before the March 2020 shut-down. We were slated to do the show that June 2020. We all know what happened. And recently we picked it up again. We met up on Zoom once or twice a week for a month or two.

How long do you usually take to write a CHICO'S ANGELS episode?

The same. It takes about a month or two, but the show is never finished until opening night.

Does director Kurt Koehler ask actor Kurt Koehler to say writer Kurt Koehler's words exactly as written? So much of your shows seem so improvised (in a good way).

I do write a rhythm into the show. Not everything gets to the stage, and chunks script get cut. Rehearsal is my favorite part of discovery. I love input and ad libs that become script. Happy accidents.

Does each Angel find their own outrageous outfits?

Pretty much. Usually the outfits are custom made for them. I usually take a step back from their outfits because I want them to feel comfortable. I only help with choices of which to wear and for what scene.

Have you found something you're saving for just the perfect role to wear?

Oh, I have favorite vintage pieces, usually for the other actors. But every now and then I find an amazing piece for an Angel while shopping for the cast. And believe me, they will always let me know when I didn't.

Did everyone take their costumes and props home to store over these quarantine months?

The Angels usually take care of their own costumes and wigs, since they would always be making appearances. Over the quarantine, we ran out of funds to stay incorporated and had to ditch our storage. Kay has started a family and Chita has moved to Texas, so CHICO'S ANGELS is slowly dissipating. It's very sad, but CHICO'S ANGELS will never be gone. We have plans for a Spring 2022 resurrection. The good thing from the quarantine is it gave me time and focus to write our pilot. Anyone one to produce it?

Besides writing FRIEDA THE 13th: CAMP BLOOD, what else have you been doing during these pandemic months to keep creative and sane? Teaching your online audition classes?

Everything has gone onto ZOOM... and I love it. Tupperware parties, classes and table reads. Julie Brown and I have been revisiting her film spoof MEDUSA DARE TO BE TRUTHFUL and we've been writing and filming some quarantine shorts. I've also written the TV pilot for CHICO'S ANGELS as I mentioned, and started on a horror feature film I've wanted to write for the longest time. So I've been busy.

How has Casita del Campo been doing? Lots of patio service and take-outs?

They've been doing great through the whole thing. It always seems busy. And the people and food is a good indicator why.

What's in the near future for CHICO'S ANGELS? Or is the post-pandemic climate still too iffy to book engagements?

Well, we're about to celebrate our 18th Anniversary of CHICO'S ANGELS, and like I mentioned it's really hard to schedule anything together. Eighteen years is a long time. I feel like Sisyphus pushing this rock up the hill to get us on TV, and then rolling all the way down again. Don't get me wrong I love pushing this rock up again and again, but the Spring will be our farewell tour... just like Cher's endless farewell tours.

What's in the near future for Kurt Koehler?

Oh, just plugging away with my acting career. Still waiting to land a series regular. But you can count on me with more campy classics in the future with Danny and Julie Brown. I have some spoofs sitting on the back burner, and to reveal them now would only be spoilers for the future. I will say I have more macabre, some Roger Corman inspirations and an 80's rock musical.

Thanks again, Kurt! Looking forward to seeing FREIDA the 13th live!

For tickets to see FRIEDA THE 13th: CAMP BLOOD live on the Cavern Club Celebrity Theater stage at Casita del Campo August 6th, 7th & 8th; log onto cavernclubtheater.com All attending must show proof of vaccination.