BWW Interview: Acting Perennial Ed Asner In ANOTHER GIN GAME & Always In Another Show

Theatre 40 will be presenting a staged reading of Gary Kaskel's ANOTHER GIN GAME starring Ed Asner and Ruta Lee with Donté Ashon Green July 18, 2021. I have the delightful pleasure of talking to Ed, not only on ANOTHER GIN GAME, but on highlights of his incredibly long-lasting acting career. When I tried to thank him for all the previous times he's graciously posed for my camera and chatted with me at various charity events, he playfully deflected with, "But I'm a son of a bitch now!"

Will initially drew you to Gary Kaskel's ANOTHER GIN GAME?

He's written a very nice little script. Ruta, of course, is a great practiced performer. So it should be a delightful night.

In both your long careers, have you and Ruta Lee ever worked together?

No, I haven't. But we grew up together, you can say.

Have you had any previous history with Theatre 40?

I've done experimental scripts there. I've done there a few times. They're wonderful and enjoyable, a very good audience. It's proved out to be effective in meeting the author.

Is ANOTHER GIN GAME your first live theatre piece since you toured THE SOAP MYTH in 2019?

No. I've been doing A MAN AND HIS PROSTATE for three years, GOD HELP US for two years, and am adding TWO JEWS TALKING this year with Jamie Farr.

It was ground-breaking for you to follow your comedic role of Lou Grant in The Mary Tyler Moore Show with the dramatic role of Lou Grant in Lou Grant. What were your initial thoughts when you were first offered the hour-long drama?

There's a wrench because you're giving up a tried and proven character. You have no idea. It's not going to be as much fun. That's for sure! You automatically know that. But to perpetuate the name and popularity, you go along with the choices. They needed to present the daily slice of a newspaper and I realized that presenting the problem was not possible with a three-camera comedy.

Were you surprised by the critical raves to your voicing of Carl Fredricksen in Pixar's Up?

No, I thought I deserved very bit of it!

That was such a fun movie.

I loved it. I loved it. They really did it up proud.

Which moment gave you more gratification: winning your third Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1975? Or being elected as president of the Screen Actors Guild in 1981?

1975, no contest. You automatically seem like you're the sacrificial lamb when you push yourself out for office.

Any particular one accomplishment of The Ed Asner Family Center (founded by your son Matt Asner and his wife Navah Paskowitz Asner) that you're most proud of?

That it exists. It's a necessary creature and it's proven its worth.

What other charities are you still involved with?

Defenders of Wildlife, ACLU, Death Penalty Focus

Ed was most game to give me his first thoughts on a rapid-fire list of his projects and people that I threw at him.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show: Great

Mary Tyler Moore: Stupendous

James L. Brooks: Evil Doctor, Evil Doctor

Lou Grant: Prince Charming

Roots: Honor

Rich Man, Poor Man : A garden of delight

Elf: Opportunity

Dead To Me: We'll see

Jack Lemmon, your co-star in your first Broadway show FACE OF A HERO: Best guy to work with

Elvis Presley, your film debut in Kid Galahad: A learner's permit was paid off. He was good. He was honest. He didn't act like a know-it-all... or that his sh*t didn't stink.

My Best Friend Ed, winner of New York City Independent Film Festival's 2014 Best Short Documentary: A wonderful documentary. Sharon Baker did a fantastic job. I love who she had in it and the piecing together of segments. I have been friends with Sharon Baker for years.

With all your years in the Biz, what advice would you give a budding young actor trying to break into the Biz?

Don't stop.

What next for Ed Asner after ANOTHER GIN GAME? A reprise of your one-man show FDR, possibly?

No. It was on the road for 5 or 6 years, and run its course. I am not planning too much more after this year. I am going to finish the bookings I have for GOD HELP US, A MAN AND HIS PROSTATE and TWO JEWS TALKING, and some autograph shows.

Thank you again, Ed! This has been a most entertaining interview with you! I look forward to your battle of wits with Ruta Lee July 18th. And may I say, you definitely are not a son of a bitch!

Thanks for taking the trouble. Au plaisir!

For tickets for the one-night-only LIVE stage reading of ANOTHER GIN GAME July 18, 2021; log onto http://theatre40.org